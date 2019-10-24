Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Sizzles In Blue Bikini As She Declares Love For Her ‘Ride Or Die’

Savannah Prez is publicly celebrating the love she has for her boyfriend with her Instagram fans. On Wednesday, October 23, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a cute snapshot of herself with her beau, David Despeghel, as they enjoyed a day in nature together.

The photo shows Prez facing Despeghel with her arms on his shoulders as he places his hands on her waist. They are posing in front of a large rock at the Tukad Cepung Waterfall in Indonesia, as the geotag she included with her post suggests. Prez is rocking a light blue bikini that boasts a nature-inspired print in tones of beige, light green, and other colors.

The two-piece bathing suit consists of a top that ties up behind her neck, while also tying in the back. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose straps tie into small knots on the side. The thong style of the bikini bottoms helps showcase the fitness model’s toned derriere and strong thighs as she stands with her back to the viewer.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend is rocking light-colored shorts and no top, also showcasing his muscular torso, which suggests that the couple share the same passion for health and fitness.

Since going live, the post — which Prez shared with her 625,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,300 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo also attracted upwards of 115 comments, suggesting her fans enjoyed the post. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Belgian bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and also to gush over her cute post. Prez, in spite of being from and living in Belgium, generally writes her posts in English, and most of her commenters also reply in English, though Belgian is also seen in the comments section quite frequently.

“Awww couple goals,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji.

“[H]ave a happy life together for many years,” said another fan, including a heart eyes emoji and a crown after the words.

“Ooahh tooo cute [heart eyes emoji] beautiful picture,” a third fan chimed in, illustrating the message with a couple of red heart emoji at the end.

Her most recent update was quite different from her regular posts, since Prez most often uses her Instagram to share fitness- and work-related content, particularly about her coaching and modeling work for Body Engineers.