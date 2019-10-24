Khloe Kardashian Makes Shocking Confession About Ex-Husband Lamar Odom: ‘I Miss Him All The Time’

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her former husband, Lamar Odom, in this week’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and her words may shock some fans.

In a newly released sneak peek from Sunday’s episode, Khloe tells her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, that she had recently spoke to Lamar who wanted to get together and have a face-to-face talk, per Daily Mail.

Kourt and Kim encouraged Khloe to meet up with Lamar in order to say anything that may have gone unsaid in the past and fully move on from the marriage and divorce drama that they endured during their time together.

Khloe reveals that she would be fine meeting up with Lamar, and that she feels that she did everything in her power to be there for him during their marriage and after their split when he suffered a near-fatal overdose and was left fighting for his life in the hospital.

Khloe then goes on to say that she misses Lamar a lot, but that she could never see herself getting back together with her ex because of the things that have transpired behind them in the past.

“I like miss him all the time but not in a place where I would like to get back with him,” Kardashian tells her sisters.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Lamar recently sat down for an interview with TV One’s docuseries, Uncensored, and admitted that he left actress Taraji P. Henson for Khloe.

Odom gushed over Henson, revealing that she was a huge influence in his life, admitting that he even carried her photo with him while he was out on the road with the Los Angeles Lakers because she inspired him so much. However, the relationship fizzled out when Lamar met Khloe, and he admits that he didn’t handle the situation very well.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian,” Odom said.

Khloe and Lamar married in September of 2009 after just one month of dating, and finalized their divorce in December 2016 after years of being separated.

Loading...

“A piece of paper that says we’re not together no more, that love will never go away,” Lamar said of his feelings for Khloe back in May.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s thoughts on Lamar Odom by tuning into Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday night.