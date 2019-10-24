Lori Loughlin Husband’s Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Says He Had To ‘Work The System’ To Get Kids Into College

'Good news my daughter ... is in [U]SC ... bad is I had to work the system,' he said.

Mossimo Giannulli reportedly admitted that he had to “work the system” in order to get his two daughters into college. According to Fox News, Lori Loughlin‘s husband’s admission comes as the college scandal indictments for the couple and nine other parents were handed out by federal prosecutors.

The couple allegedly paid $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California. Part of that scam included creating documents to make it look like the two were athletes who rowed crew.

According to documents related to the case, William “Rick” Singer, who helped concoct and implement the college admissions scheme, spoke with Loughlin and Giannulli via email. In one exchange from August 2016, Singer says that he needs a copy of their eldest daughter’s transcripts “very soon while I create a coxswain portfolio for her. It would probably help to get a picture of her on an ERG in workout clothes like a real athlete, too.”

Giannulli reportedly agreed to the email request and sent the necessary documents, along with a $200,000 payment made through his accountant.

“Good news my daughter… is in [U]SC… bad is I had to work the system,” Giannulli told his accountant in the email request for money.

Once Isabella was admitted, the couple returned to Singer for a similar attempt to get their younger daughter into school.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department indicted 11 people in relation to the college admissions scam, including Giannulli and Loughlin. The parents were indicted on bribery charges by a grand jury in Boston. All of the individuals have pleaded not guilty, but if they’re indicted, they could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Giannulli and Loughlin were also charged with money laundering and conspiracy. These additional charges could add decades to the couple’s sentence.

Prosecutors announced new charges against actress Lori Loughlin + 10 others in the college admissions scandal: conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Feds say Loughlin & her husband paid $500K to get their kids into USC on the crew team, even though they've never rowed. pic.twitter.com/RmOK4dabTr — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 22, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin’s decision to plead not guilty rather than taking a plea deal means that she was hit with the additional charges. Federal prosecutors have been pressuring the people accused in the bribery scam of taking a plea deal, but Loughlin has held out. This means that the couple will likely be heading to trial.

Felicity Huffman, who was also indicted in the scandal, pleaded guilty and began serving a 14-day sentence recently.

“She took responsibility almost immediately, she was contrite, did not try to minimize her conduct. I think she handled it in a very classy way,” one prosecutor said.

Loughlin, on the other hand, faces a longer sentence if she is convicted.