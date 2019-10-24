Alexina Graham Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lingerie: ‘All About Those Statement Straps’

Alexina Graham has never been afraid to show some skin on social media, and did exactly that in a new set of Instagram photos shared this week that has her fans in an absolute frenzy.

The skin-baring snaps were shared to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Instagram page on Wednesday, October 23, and were an instant hit with the 650,000 followers on the platform. The upload included two identical photos of the 27-year-old posing in the middle of a grand staircase, the only difference between the duo being that the first photo was in black-and-white, while the second was in color. Both version proved extremely popular with Alexina’s thousands of fans, who were far from shy about showing the model some love for her NSFW display.

The red headed bombshell posed with her back to the camera in the sultry shots that brought some serious heat to her feed thanks to her very skimpy ensemble that left very little to the imagination. Alexina wowed in a minuscule lingerie set from Victoria’s Secret that did way more showing than covering up, and was sure to sent more than a few pulses racing in her audience.

Alexina’s look included a sexy lace bra with a bold, strappy design that set it apart from anything else — even the model herself noted in the caption of her post that it was “all about those statement straps.” A single, black strap adorned with four silver rings fell down the middle of her toned back, and another set of two straps wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame.

Meanwhile, the matching panties of the set upped the ante of her look even more. It also featured a similar strappy design, creating sexy cutouts all along her trim waist — though that was hardly the most daring element of the piece. Its daringly cheeky style sent temperatures soaring even higher, and put her curvy derriere well on display for her fans to admire.

Of course, Alexina’s glam was on point in the photos as well. Her signature red tresses were tamed and smooth, and gathered to to one side of her shoulders so not to cover up the intricate details of her look. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, light dusting of blush, and mascara that made her piercing blue eyes and striking features pop.

To no surprise, the eye-popping new Instagram upload proved popular with Alexina’s thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 40,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow…just incredible,” one person wrote, while another said that the British beauty was “perfection.”

“Simply stunning,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that fans are getting a glimpse at Alexina’s flawless figure. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her showing some skin again in black lingerie — this time a sexy lace bra and matching panties that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.