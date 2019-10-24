‘Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Sol Perez Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Sol Perez is heating up Instagram this week. The South American bombshell — who has been called “Argentina’s Hottest Weather Girl,” as the Daily Star has pointed out — is well-known for using her social media presence to show off her curvy backside, which is exactly what she did with her most recent post.

On Wednesday, October 23, the weathercaster and Instagram model took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot in which she rocks a skimpy outfit that puts her every curve fully on display. For the photo, Perez is posing with her back to the camera as she rocks a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes that sit high on her lower back, while reaching down to just below her booty, closely hugging her pert derriere. According to the tag she included with her post, the denim shorts she is wearing are courtesy of Las Locas.

Perez teamed her shorts with a bright yellow crop top that ties in the back in a cute bow. Because she has her back to the viewer, it is hard to see what the top’s front fully looks like. However, a previous Instagram post suggests the top features a straight-cut neckline.

The model and weather girl is standing with her legs slightly apart as she looks over her left shoulder, flashing a big and bright smile for the camera. She has both of her arms up as she grabs her hair at the top of her head. She is wearing her blond highlighted hair secured at the crown, as the rest of her tresses are styled down in loose curls that cascade over her shoulders.

Since going live, the post — which Perez shared with her 4.6 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 187,000 likes in about half a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 1,100 comments to the photo, proving to be a success with her fans.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to celebrate her figure. As usual, most of the comments are written in her native Spanish, while several users simply shared emoji to illustrate how they feel about the photo.

Perez often uses her Instagram feed to share snippets of the outfits she wears to work. According to the geotags she includes with those posts, Perez currently works at América TV canal 2 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.