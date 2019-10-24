Kendall Jenner Flashes Major Underboob, Then Stuns In Bikini Bottoms & A Bucket Hat

Kendall Jenner has appeared in a video delivering multiple looks — and multiple reminders that her body is the best in the business. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is best known for showcasing her killer bikini body via magazines, her own Instagram, and paparazzi photos. Yet, Kendall will flaunt her frame another way; the 23-year-old co-owns the Kendall + Kylie clothing line with sister Kylie Jenner, with the sisters appearing on the company’s Instagram on a semi-regular basis.

Kendall + Kylie has posted a new video showcasing some merchandise, with both sisters appearing in the video. Fans of Kendall will likely have honed in on the moments showing the star, with the video appearing to show slightly more looks from Kendall than Kylie.

Kendall’s first solo moment showed her rocking a very racy outfit indeed. The model appeared in an orange pair of sweatpants paired with a barely-there crop top in white, and a significant amount of underboob was being flashed, although Kendall seemed to be handling the minimal material like a pro. Kendall was then seen standing amid shrubbery and rocking some swimwear. The star was flaunting her long and slender legs in a pair of string bikini bottoms, with a reddish and cropped jumper offsetting the swimwear’s animal prints. A fun bucket hat atop the model’s head added some unusual flourishes.

The video also showed Kendall rocking dark denim shorts and another bikini in yellow, plus a jumpsuit amid other outfits. The sisters appeared together and alone.

Kendall grew up in the public eye, featuring on her family’s hit E! show from a young age. There may be an opinion that Kendall landed her high-profile modeling gigs by virtue of her fame, but the model has spoken out to suggest that this was not the case. Speaking to Vogue Australia this year, Kendall revealed that her family’s famous name didn’t do her any favors to begin with.

“I’ve always been a hard worker: that’s in my blood. My parents raised me and my little sister to be that way and the rest of my sisters, too. A lot of people assumed that because I came from a ‘name’ that it was a lot easier for me to get to where I got, but actually it’s the [complete] opposite,” the model told the magazine.

Kendall is now the world’s highest-paid supermodel. Her lucrative contracts include being a spokesperson for major brands such as Adidas, Calvin Klein, Tiffany & Co., plus Proactiv. The star also fronts footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, plus oral care brand Moon.