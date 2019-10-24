Australian Bombshell Brooke Evers Stuns In Neon Bikini: ‘Rise And Shine’

Australian bombshell Brooke Evers knew the perfect morning treat for her followers: a sizzling shot where she flaunted her killer body in a neon bikini. The double-picture Instagram update was sure to show off her fabulous figure, and followers were loving it.

Brooke is no stranger to delighting her fans, as she has spend her entire career in the entertainment industry. She currently balances a number of jobs, including television personality, model, actress and DJ. All this is in addition to her social media status, where she can currently boast over 584,000 followers on Instagram.

The stunner received attention for her good looks from an early age. In 2008, she won the Zoo Weekly “Beach Babe of the Year,” and quickly earned contracts with companies such as Billabong Australia, Mrs. Palmers Surf, and Quicksilver Worldwide after the victory.

Brooke certainly looks like a beach babe in her latest two pictures. In the shots, she donned a bikini in a striking neon yellow shade. The color emphasizes her golden tan, no doubt achieved from days in the Australian sun. The top features the trendy v-wiring, and ably shows off her fantastic cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms are a classic cut brief, and hug her hips in a way that surely makes fans wild. Her blonde hair is styled into beachy waves, and she wears some mascara with the lightest of pink lips.

In the first picture, Brooke looks away from the camera, smiling as the beautiful waves of the ocean crash behind her. In the second, she faces the camera straight on, laughing as the wind sweeps her hair into her eyes.

The post earned over 8,000 likes and more than 100 glowing comments.

“Glowing beauty,” raved one fan, adding three hallelujah hand emoji.

“Wonder woman,” another complimented.

“So hot,” added a third, with several fire emoji.

Brooke is known for her ability to rock bikinis, and last month stunned in a leopard print number, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Though the blonde beauty lives in Australia, she manages to live a jet-set lifestyle, with frequent trips to other glamorous places, going from the location tags in her social media. For example, one picture from earlier this month shows the stunner from down under in Los Angeles.

In the picture, she wears only a teeny thong and cropped t-shirt, as she poses in front of a hedge wearing nerdy-chic glasses.

Fans went wild for the shot, and it earned over 9,600 likes and around 170 comments.