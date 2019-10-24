Hilary Duff Posts Hilarious ‘Mom Tip’ Showing Her Bathing Her Baby In The Swimming Pool

Hilary Duff is sharing a handy “exhausted mom tip” for all the mothers — and fathers — out there who are too tired to deal with a messy baby. According to Us Weekly, the 32-year-old star shared a video on her Instagram story showing her taking 11-month-old daughter Banks into the pool to wash her off.

The video starts with Duff walking across a green lawn with her undressed daughter on her hip. Duff is wearing a leopard-print swimsuit and gold hoops in her ears, and she has her hair loose as she steps into the pool.

“Exhausted mom tip: when your child eats like a pig, you bathe them in the pool,” she said. “Not every night, just a couple. Maybe a couple nights a month, this is OK. Here you go, mama. Just a quick pool bath. Take the dried hummus off.”

The Younger star starts splashing her daughter to wipe off her dinner and jokingly tells the camera that she is “crushing it on the mom front,” before making a tired face.

She adds that she is exhausted and still has more mothering duties to handle that evening.

“I still have homework left,” she says as her laugh morphs into a frown.

Presumably, Duff is referring to her son, 7-year-old Luca. Not too long ago, the Lizzie McGuire actress talked about how difficult homework with her second grader has been for her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Duff posted a video on social media saying that she feels “doomed” by the challenges she’s facing ahead. In the video, Duff and son Luca sit at the family table with all of his homework in front of them.

Loading...

“Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade. I stopped going to ‘real’ school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed… I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!”

Duff shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, while she shares Banks with her fiance, Matthew Koma. The pair got engaged in May of this year, and she said that having a child as a couple made them feel closer than ever.

She said that the engagement timing felt right thanks to their new bundle of joy and that the two of them were looking forward to their life together. She added that the “Kissing Back” was her favorite human being in the world besides her children.