Larsa Pippen Pulls Out All The Stops In Black Fringe Dress At Drake’s Birthday Party

Larsa Pippen was the definition of a showstopper on Wednesday night when she attended the 33rd birthday party for rapper Drake wearing a stunning dress that rivaled her recent leather shorts look.

The Daily Mail reports that Larsa looked like a bombshell as she rocked a black dress with fringe embellishments that gave off 1920s flapper vibes. Larsa was sure to put all of her curves on display in the ensemble, which boasted a low cut to flaunt her ample cleavage and toned arms. Her short skirt showcased her tanned, lean legs, and form-fitting material gave everyone a peek at the former Real Housewives of Miami star’s hourglass curves.

Larsa dressed up the gown a bit more by sporting a gorgeous diamond chain around her neck and a matching bracelet on her wrist. She also wore diamond earrings, one black glove, and some sparkling heels for the occasion.

Larsa’s long, caramel-colored hair was parted in the middle and worn in sleek, straight strands that flowed down her back and brushed over her shoulder. The model also went for a full glam look when it came to her makeup, opting for dramatic, dark eyes, pink blush, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her plump pout.

Recently, Larsa — who is the former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen — took some heat online after she was featured getting into a fight with fellow Kardashian friend, Sarah Howard, during a girls trip to Turks and Caicos in a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The argument occurred when Sarah wanted to comfort a crying woman in the bathroom, and Larsa refused.

People Magazine reports that one viewer even called out Larsa on social media, deeming her a “spotlight-seeking groupie,” which Larsa later defended herself against.

“I didn’t mean to be dismissive to Sarah I just didn’t think we should be getting involved in any type of domestic situation when we’re out of the county,” Larsa later stated.

Khloe Kardashian also jumped in on the comments, saying, “I know that @larsapippen is a great friend to Kourt and she has a great heart. Sarah and her are simply different people, but both are good souls #KUWTK.”

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s stunning good looks and steamy outfit choices by following the model on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis for more than 1.8 million followers.