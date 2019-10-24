Carrie Underwood Is Bare-Faced And Beautiful In Rare Backstage Instagram Photo

Carrie Underwood is a natural beauty, with a rare and new Instagram photo proving it. The Cry Pretty singer will appear in a full face of makeup for her various stage appearances and social media promotions, but fans of the 36-year-old know that the occasional makeup-free shot of Carrie is floating around on her feed.

Carrie may garner praise on account of her power voice and killer legs, but the star’s fans also gush over her beauty. Carrie took to her Instagram stories earlier today with a backstage snap of herself – given that there are very few of them, this one can be considered a rarity.

Carrie’s photo showed her at Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Bok Center. The singer was seen standing near a tiled wall bearing the venue’s name, with Carrie seeming excited to be there, per the “I’m home” words accompanying the story. Carrie was looking right at the camera in a photo that only saw her shot from the chest up – while the image deprived fans of those famous pins, it didn’t hold back on showing that Carrie is a beauty without a scrap of makeup. The blonde appeared with a bit of a smile – with her eyes appearing to be smiling more than her lips – and a fresh-faced finish. The star appeared with her blond hair worn down and parted in the middle, with her clothing being very ordinary – Carrie was seen in a black top.

Carrie is now somewhat of a superstar in the country music world, but her raw and real vibe hasn’t gone anywhere despite the fame and fortune. The star now earns the kind of income that could easily bring daily glam squads to her door, but her words at an event held for her Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line earlier this year seemed to suggest that demanding pampering just isn’t her jam.

“I don’t need massages, I don’t need fancy getaway holidays… if you can give me an hour in the morning, that’s all I need in life,” the star said, as PopSugar reports.

Loading...

Carrie also spoke of her workouts – again, there didn’t seem to be a shred of vanity.

“Instead of just trying to get those external results that I wanted, my goals have changed. I want to be stronger, I want to live longer; those are the things that I want now other than just, ‘I want to fit into that,'” she continued.

Carrie’s sportswear line is proving popular. The star appears to be a great brand ambassador, although today seemed to showcase Carrie flying the flag for natural beauty.