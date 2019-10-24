Jennifer Aniston Uses This Diet Trick To Keep In Fabulous Shape

Jennifer Aniston has one of the most enviable and fit bodies in Hollywood. She revealed in a new interview with the news outlet Radio Times, based in the United Kingdom, that she uses intermittent fasting as a way to keep her weight in check and finds it easy to maintain with her busy schedule.

“I do intermittent fasting, so there’s no food in the morning,” she said to Radio Times. “I noticed a big difference in going without solid food for 16 hours.”

This leaves an eight-hour period of time where the television and film superstar can enjoy the foods she craves, which luckily are on the healthier side, revealing to the interviewer that she would rather have freshly pressed vegetable and fruit juices and coffee as her first meals when she arises.

During the day, her menus vary, but she has said in the past that she enjoys hard-boiled eggs as a mid-morning snack, and her lunch favorite is seared ahi tuna with cucumber and lentil salad. Dinner is usually a protein and vegetables, but on occasion, the actress will indulge in her favorite meal, spaghetti carbonara as a treat.

People Magazine reported that the 50-year-old actress generally works out six days a week, using different types of workouts, including yoga, an elliptical machine, and weight training to keep her killer form.

While fans remain hopeful for a reunion of Aniston’s epic NBC series, Friends, which enjoyed a 10-year run on the network, the chances are slim to none that a formal filmed reboot would ever happen. The actress noted in an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM radio show that any type of reboot would never be as good as the original.

This statement came just before the actress teased fans with a new photo of herself and her Friends co-stars, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc, enjoying a dinner together.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, her co-star in the new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, recently re-enacted a scene from the beloved NBC hit Friends where Witherspoon played Aniston’s little sister for two episodes.

After Witherspoon helped Aniston remember her lines, Aniston delivered her remarks from the scene where Rachel told her sister, Jill, “You can’t have Ross!'”

“Can’t have? Can’t have?” Witherspoon replied. “The only thing I can’t have is dairy!”

Rachel’s other sister, Amy, was portrayed by actress Christina Applegate.

Friends recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its debut on NBC.