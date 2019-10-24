‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Major Character Dies Shocker & 3 Possible Candidates

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that a major character will die on November 8. This will come as a big shocker to many soap opera fans because it would seem as if the death may be sudden. Who will die on B&B, and will the death be accident-related or is there another murder storyline in the works? Here are three possible storylines where one of the main characters could be killed off.

Thomas Forrester

Thomas Forrester could be one of the leading candidates to be killed off this fall. The designer recently returned to Los Angeles with his son after Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) died off-screen. He wanted to raise Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) surrounded by loved ones. However, Thomas soon began to act rather erratically.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that he ran Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) off the road because he did not want her to tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) the truth. He has also done many other despicable things which have caused fans to question his mental health. Could Thomas himself be suffering from a brain tumor of some kind, or could someone else be out for revenge and take him out?

Either way, Thomas needs to be redeemed or he may be killed off soon.

We got this from a #boldandbeautiful group but remember we said that the show was going to have a death…. question is who will die? pic.twitter.com/D6TAfWqtfC — Soap Party (@soapparty411) October 23, 2019

Douglas Forrester

She Know s Soaps state that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will have concerns about Hope spending so much time with Thomas. Of course, she’s trying to manipulate Thomas because she knows that he is obsessed with her. Hope wants to let Thomas sign the adoption papers so that Douglas will be her son.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that even though Liam and Brooke are worried about Hope’s safety, she’s not the only one in danger. Hope has been spending a lot of time with Douglas lately and there’s a possibility that he may not see Christmas. Could Douglas’s life be at stake if his father flies off the handle?

When you and your TV son actually look related! ???? Henry Samiri and @JMattAtkinson definitely make a great father-son duo! Do you think Thomas should give up custody of Douglas? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TM4L7Q7TbX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 22, 2019

Rick Forrester

Not too long ago, The Inquisitr reported that Justin Torkildsen may have been recast as Rick Forrester. The actor used to portray this pivotal character before Jacob Young took over the role. Torkildsen visited the CBS set under very mysterious circumstances. Coupled with the fact that She Knows Soaps reported that “Maya, Carter, and Rick begin a new chapter,” it would seem as if Rick is on his way back to the soap.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Rick and Maya are now divorced. Is it possible that Rick returns to L.A. when he hears that Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) has struck up a romance with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor)? And in typical soap opera fashion, could Rick be at the wrong place at the wrong time when he tries to save his sister, Hope, from Thomas’ wrath?

The possibilities for this particular storyline are endless. Since Emma’s death pushed up the daytime drama’s ratings, it seems as if the writers want to repeat their formula for success.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.