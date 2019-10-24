Andy Cohen Teases ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice And Joe Giudice’s Upcoming Bravo TV Interview

Teresa Giudice and her husband filmed the special earlier this week.

Teresa Giudice and her husband, Joe Giudice, will soon be seen alongside one another on Bravo TV, but their upcoming appearance won’t air on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Instead, the couple will be featured in their very own special.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on October 23, Andy Cohen, the creator of the Real Housewives franchise, recently teased the special on his late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

“You do not want to miss our interview with Teresa and Joe Giudice, which airs Sunday night,” Andy said on Tuesday, October 22. “I did the interview today and it was next-level, you guys. Really good.”

Teresa also spoke about the upcoming episode on her Twitter page, telling her fans and followers that she and Joe will “discuss everything that has been happening with us and our family the past few months.”

While Teresa and Joe are both going to be seen in the upcoming event, Teresa will be featured in person with Andy at her side while Joe will be seen on video chat. As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Joe has been in Italy since October 11, after he was released from ICE custody in Pennsylvania.

Following Joe’s release from custody, which came over seven months after he was taken to the immigration detention center from prison, where he had served a years-long term, Teresa and Joe’s family’s attorney told Us Weekly magazine that Joe was “still fighting and it is his desire to return home to the United States to be reunited with his family.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Hollywood Life insider revealed earlier this week that while Teresa was participating in the special with Joe, she wasn’t too excited about their reunion.

“Teresa honestly doesn’t care about seeing Joe. Everything that she’s doing, she’s doing for show and the kids. Filming the reunion and the sit-down is a job for her,” the source explained.

Loading...

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 reunion, Teresa told Andy she and Joe would “go our separate ways” if he were to be deported from the United States.

A decision regarding Joe’s deportation appeal has not yet been made.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is set to premiere on Bravo TV on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, which will air on October 27.