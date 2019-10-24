‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: A Bombshell Rocks Jack And Traci’s Worlds

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack and Traci find more than they bargained for when they dig deeper into their mother Dina’s secrets. In fact, it seems like they are on the path to finding a whole new person in the form of an older sibling.

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are writing their family’s history, and not surprisingly, they’ve already come upon a secret that has something to do with Dina’s (Marla Adams) relationship with Stuart Brooks back in high school. The Inquisitr previously reported that an old friend of Dina’s, Doris Tilling (Mary Margaret Lewis), shows up to talk to them.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, recently discussed the bombshell storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He explained how some of the details will reveal themselves through the coming weeks into November sweeps.

“Once Jack and Traci made the decision to move forward with their family’s memoir, they knew there was no turning back,” Griffith revealed. “Even if any information has the potential to have a monumental effect on the Abbotts, Jack and Traci agreed to find out what it is.”

Once Doris realizes that Dina is ill and cannot tell her own story, she is shy about giving Jack and Traci details. After all, she does not want to gossip about her old friend. However, Jack and Traci are at a dead-end, considering Dina isn’t able to answer their questions. Ultimately, Doris decides to go ahead and reveal what she knows about Dina’s life so many decades ago.

“Doris sees that Jack and Traci are eager to learn the truth so she makes the tough decision of sharing Dina’s secret.”

Neither Traci nor Jack are prepared to hear what Doris has to say, though. She reveals that Dina confessed to sleeping with Stuart Brooks on prom night even though she was dating John Abbott. Not only did Dina have an affair, but also she went to live in Europe for months after her night with Stuart. Jack and Traci both believe that their mother must have gone overseas to give birth to Stuart’s baby in private away from the prying eyes back home.

“It’s safe to say that Jack and Traci are in a state of shock as they never thought Dina’s secret would be so life-changing for them. Now their focus is to search for information in Dina’s archives that will back up Doris’s claims,” said Griffith.

Now, Jack and Traci must hunt down the details of the secret. It looks like there’s a very good chance that they have another sibling somewhere out there if Dina happened to give that baby up for adoption all those years ago.