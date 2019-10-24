Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Insane Hourglass Figure In See-Through Dress

Aylen Alvarez continues to tour stunning locations in Central America. As per usual, the Cuban bombshell has been gracing her Instagram fans’ feed with snippets of her trip, while also showing off her famous killer curves.

That is just what she did earlier this week when she took to the popular social media app to share a hot new photo. She puts her assets in full evidence in a bid that is bound to send the dropping temperatures back up. In the photo, Alvarez — who recently changed her last name to Davis on Instagram — is standing with her feet dipped in the shallow waters of the ocean on Contadora Island, off the coast of Panama, as she indicates via the tag included with her post.

Alvarez is rocking a nude see-through dress that features balloon sleeves that reach down to her elbows and a tiered skirt that flows down to the ground, brushing the wet sand. The fabric of the dress is completely sheer, which bares her booty underneath. The fitness model appears to be wearing a pair of nude-colored thong bikini bottoms that further highlight her curvy lower body. According to the tag and caption included with the post, the dress she is wearing is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Because Alvarez is posing with her back to the camera, the onlooker has a full view of her backside. She is looking over her left shoulder at the camera as she smiles at the viewer.

The post — which Alvarez shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 58,600 likes within about a day since being published. Within the same time period, the photo also raked in nearly 1,000 comments, proving to be quite a popular post.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Caribbean bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to shower her with their compliments.

“A whole meal,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with smileys and a heart emoji.

“Such a pretty goddess,” said another fan, also including a string of emoji to illustrate the message.

Prior to sharing this beach snap, Alvarez took to her Instagram to share another snippet from her trip. As she shared with her fans, the model enjoyed a pool party during the night on the rooftop of a hotel room, and it looked like a blast.