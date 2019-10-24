Demi Rose Stuns In A Barely-There Orange String Bikini For Epic Instagram Throwback

Demi Rose Mawby went on a photo sharing spree on Wednesday night. The British beauty heated up Instagram as she shared some steamy old photos on her feed and to her story for her over 10 million fans to enjoy.

In one photo that was shared to Demi’s story, the model donned a neon orange string bikini that put her epic curves on display as she posed seductively for the camera. The photo was so sexy that it rivaled some of Mawby’s latest modeling shots, like the ones of her wearing nothing but a denim thong and cowboy hat.

Demi revealed to her followers that the photo was taken back in 2015. In the snap, the brunette bombshell sported her skimpy bikini as she placed one of her hands behind her head and the other behind her back to support her weight. Her dark locks blew in the wind behind her as she looked away from the camera in a shy manner as she flaunted her massive cleavage, flat tummy, and curvy hips.

The photo was taken in front of a lavish home, which can be seen in the background, along with a gorgeous blue sky, fluffy white clouds, and green foliage.

Demi’s bikini body may have stolen the show in the picture, but her makeup look was also on point as she rocked defined eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and a peach-toned color on her lips.

During the throwback sharing frenzy, Demi also posted a photo of herself in a plunging black gown from 2015 and wearing a cleavage-baring red top from 2016.

Fans know that Demi basically lives in a bikini, so seeing her rock a tiny two-piece isn’t exactly breaking news. However, the model works hard to keep her figure fit so that she can keep slaying those sexy swimwear looks, previously revealing that gains weight easily and has to adhere to a strict diet and exercise plan.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” Demi told The Daily Mail.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!” Mawby added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more Demi Rose and her gorgeous bikini shots by following her on her Instagram account.