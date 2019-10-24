Doutzen Kroes Redefines ‘Red Carpet’ In Sexy Lace Bodysuit And Red Thigh-High Boots

Doutzen Kroes treated her millions of Instagram followers to a seriously steamy new photo this week, and they are going absolutely wild for it.

The latest addition to the Dutch bombshell’s Instagram page was shared on Thursday, October 24, and was an instant hit with her 6.2 million followers on the social media account. The photo saw the 34-year-old sitting on a large, ornate red-and-green rug with her arms stretched out behind her, while a white marble statue stood just inches in front of her.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s “red carpet” look was vastly different from the typical evening gown, but that didn’t stop her fans from going insane for the look.

Doutzen sent pulses racing as she lay across the carpet in a sexy black lace bodysuit that left very little to the imagination, putting her killer curves and flawless physique well on display. The skimpy lingerie was a halter-neck style and featured a daring cutout right in the middle of the babe’s chest, teasing fans with a glimpse of cleavage that proved impossible to ignore.

Two more cutouts fell along the side of the model’s midsection, showing off her trim waist and sculpted abs to up the ante of her scandalous display even more. Meanwhile, the cheeky cut of the piece exposed Doutzen’s curvy booty and sculpted thighs almost in their entirety as she stretched her legs out in front of her, propping them up against the statue to give her fans an ample look at her curvaceous lower half.

Doutzen paired the skimpy bodysuit with a set of sizzling red thigh-high boots, amping up the sexiness of her look even more. The stiletto shoes were of a satin material that clung tight to the model’s toned legs in all the right ways and featured a lace-up design that spanned the entire length of the shoes, tying in delicate bows in the middle of her thighs.

To no surprise, the new addition to the stunner’s Instagram feed proved popular with her massive following. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned more than 37,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds of comments were also left, and many of them were compliments for Doutzen’s jaw-dropping display.

“You do a ton of great work but this…is exceptional,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “the hottest ever.”

“That’s a red carpet I’m sure many people can get behind and support,” commented a third.

Doutzen’s Instagram page is full of skin-baring snaps that bring some serious heat to her feed. Another recent addition saw the famous blonde again in lingerie. In the image, she sported a black lace bra that flaunted an eyeful of cleavage and her chiseled abs, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.