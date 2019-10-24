White House Says People Who Oppose Donald Trump Deserve To Be Called ‘Scum’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham defended Donald Trump‘s claim that any Republicans who oppose him are “human scum.” While speaking with Brian Kilmeade at Fox & Friends, Grisham said that the president’s comments were correct.

According to Business Insider, Grisham was asked about Trump’s comments and if the president regretted what he said. In addition to the Republicans that Trump was targeting in his tweet, Grisham expanded the criticism to include anyone who didn’t support the president.

“No, no he shouldn’t,” Grisham said. “The people who are against him, and who have been against him and working against him since the day they took office are just that. It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivering results for this country and has been since day one.”

She went a step further, saying that people who oppose him “deserve” to be called scum.

“The fact that people continue to try to negate anything he is doing and take away from the good work he is doing on behalf of the American people — they deserve strong language like that,” she added.

According to a recent poll from Fox News, that means over half of Americans deserve to be called scum by the president. As The Inquisitrrecently reported, about 55 percent of Americans support impeaching the president. A poll from The Washington Post shows similar numbers, with 58 percent of people supporting the inquiry into the president’s activity.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that the so-called Never Trump Republicans were fading from the political scene, but those that remained were worse, “in certain ways,” than Democrats.

“Watch out for them, they are human scum!” the president said.

The president has been particularly active on Twitter since the House Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry into his conduct with regards to Ukraine. The president is alleged to have pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate one of his political opponents – Joe Biden – allegedly in order to harm his political campaign. The president is accused of withholding aid from the country in order to pressure it to conduct the investigation.

WATCH on @FoxNews with @AmericaNewsroom ???? This impeachment process is a total sham. Just another sad attempt to sabotage @realDonaldTrump with shady hearings behind closed doors. Enough with the secrecy & games! #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/x5kADe0kz3 — Bradley Byrne (@BradleyByrne) October 24, 2019

Since the inquiry was opened, Trump and his supporters have railed against the Democrats conducting the investigation and have attempted to paint the investigation as a political attack.

Grisham, who replaced former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has aided Trump in that campaign. Instead of holding a traditional press briefing, she has made numerous appearances on conservative networks like Fox.