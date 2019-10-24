‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Thylane Blondeau’s Bare Legs On Display In ’48 Hours In Madrid’ Photos

Thylane Blondeau has a mysterious feel to her. The “World’s Most Beautiful Girl” is a known face in the high-fashion world, but her social media presence is low-profile compared to the likes of supermodels such as Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid. The French beauty isn’t massively known in the U.S., although her moniker does make for headlines as she is spotted out and about – the headline-making also applies for some of her Instagram updates, with Thylane recently wowing fans with no pants and soaking-wet hair.

Thylane delivered a photo-heavy update today, with the model taking to Instagram with multiple photos in one go. All appeared to show the star’s travels to Spain’s Madrid capital, with the package offering everything from a street shot and a foodie one, to Thylane in selfie mode.

Thylane’s Instagram post opened with a cute selfie likely taken in a hotel room, with Thylane seen rocking jeans and a hoodie. The model’s beautiful face was on show in a fairly carefree way, with Blondeau seen holding a balloon – others were visible in the background. A quick swipe to the right showed the star on-set and clad in a glittery and long-sleeved minidress barely covering her long and bare legs – these were outfitted into black boots. A further selfie appeared to show Thylane rocking a one-shouldered ensemble, once again flashing a little skin.

The update may have showcased Blondeau’s beauty and fabulous figure, but it seemed out to offer a more comprehensive view of her trip, with fans seeing a dog (possibly the model’s own), plus backstage crew members. With no information on how the model was feeling or what the photoshoots were for, the mysterious feel to this girl did seem to continue.

Thylane’s career has already seen her walk the runway for major brands such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. Most recently, the star appears to have been cherry-picked by French fashion brand Cacharel, with the model appearing on her social media in promotional form for the company’s fragrance.

As to social media, Thylane has spoken out. The model was profiled by Frivolette back when her Instagram following stood at 2.2 million – it has since risen by another million. The media outlet asked Thylane if having so many followers made her uncomfortable.

“You know, this does not affect me in any way. I’m still young, I’m pleased. And I try to do everything for my “Thylaners” (Thylane’s fans call themselves thylaners) – I talk with them all the time, and often my mother helps me to answer messages,” the star replied.