Barbara Palvin Lifts Up Her Sweater In Fierce New Snap & Her Fans Can’t Get Enough

Barbara Palvin is bringing the heat as sweater weather approaches, and her millions of Instagram fans can’t get enough. On Wednesday, October 23, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot in which she oozes sex appeal while striking a pose.

For the photo, the Hungarian bombshell is posing in front of a white backdrop as she rocks an off-white knitted sweater featuring a turtleneck. The model teamed her top with a pair of denim bottoms that sit low on her frame, leaving her taut abs fully on display. Heating things up a notch, Palvin wrapped her arms around her body, lifting up the hem of her sweater along the way. Her top is lifted all the way to her chest, teasing a bit of underboob.

Meanwhile, Palvin is striking a strong pose with her legs slightly apart and hips to one side, in a way that highlights the curves of her body. Her head is slightly tilted forward as she shoots a killer gaze at the camera, with her lips set in a seductive, yet mysterious way. As she indicated via the tag included with her post, the photo was captured by Owen Gould.

Her hair is parted in a perfect middle line and styled down in an elegant bob. Her straightened strands cascade toward her shoulder, framing her face. Palvin’s makeup is equally powerful, with a thick black layer of eyeliner delineating her almond-shaped eyes. The dark color of the eyeliner and mascara help give her gaze even more depth, while making the blue of her eyes stand out. Pink blush on her cheeks captures the wintery vibes of the photo shoot.

Since going live, the post — which Palvin shared with her almost 13 million Instagram followers — has racked upwards of 1.3 million likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in more than 4,000 comments to the photo, proving to be a hit.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and also her edgy look, while showering her with all kinds of compliments.

“[W]ow wow wow,” one user raved, trailing the words with a double pink heart and a fire emoji.

“The eyes are so catchy,” said another fan, adding a heart eyes emoji after the comment.

“How come you are so pretty!?” a third user chimed in.