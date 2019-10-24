Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Shows Off Insanely Toned Physique In Gray Sports Bra On Instagram

Kelsey Wells, a fitness trainer with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, is heating up the social media platform with her newest workout video.
In the clip, Kelsey is wearing a gray sports bra and dark green shorts as she works out with a recovery band. She starts with a series of bicep curls before following them up with side raises, bent over curls and band pull aparts.
“All you need is a recovery band for this PWRful upper body strength session!! Four sets of 12 reps for each!” she says in the caption.
In the comments, fans shared their appreciation for the video.
“Could you actually get any hotter?! Thank you for sharing your workouts,” one person wrote.
Kelsey regularly gets this type of comment when she posts workout videos on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar feedback when she posted a clip in which she demonstrated cool-down stretches while wearing fuschia and purple leggings with a matching sports bra. The post currently has over 250,000 views.
“Cooldowns are so underestimated but are an important part of training longevity. SHOW YOUR BODY SOME LOVE!” she wrote in the caption.
Although Kelsey’s current body makes it seem like she’s been a fitness addict all her life, she has repeatedly said that the opposite is true.
View this post on Instagram
⚡️PWR LEGS: Pyramids⚡️ . Sumo Deadlifts ???? Bulgarian Split Squats ???? Sumo Sit Squats . This combo is NOT for the faint of heart— Pyramid each of these by performing 4 sets of each (12, 10, 8, 6 reps). When possible increase your weight as the reps drop!! Be sure to rest 45-60 seconds between every single set. ????????♀️ GO????????GET????????IT????????! #pwr #pwrprogram #pwr2019 #kelseywellspwr
“I actually had never exercised regularly in my adult life until after having my son,” she said in an interview with Sporte Luxe. “Pregnancy and delivery were extremely hard on me mentally and physically, and I knew I needed to make a change. I could never have imagined that what began as small efforts to live a healthier would positively affect my mental, emotional, and physical health so much.”
View this post on Instagram
Paddington and I have both completed our training for today.???????????? Have YOU sweat yet!? I know it can be tough, but we need to try and break the “all or nothing” mentality. If your planned workout didn’t happen or you missed the class you wanted to take, or are feeling overwhelmed, IT IS OK! This is your reminder that SOMETHING is better than nothing. Even if it’s just a 10 min HIIT from home, you can do it! And you’ll feel SO glad that you did.⚡️???? #PWR #pwrprogram
She has since become a personal trainer and has created her own fitness program called “PWR” which focuses on building muscle and strength through heavy weight lifting. A lot of the videos that she uploads to Instagram demonstrate workouts that are featured in the training system.
“All of these exercises and techniques are designed to sculpt lean muscle and increase overall strength,” she said to Sporte Luxe.
And as a nod to the important role that her pregnancy had in her fitness journey, she has also created a program that’s especially for women who have recently given birth. According to her website, the program features shorter, more low-impact workouts.
View this post on Instagram
Five years ago I became a mother, and every moment since in motherhood I have felt simultaneously completely nervous and wholly sure. Anderson’s steady confidence and wide-eyed love and belief in me brings out the best and brightest parts of me, and even when I’m struggling to believe in myself, the gift of motherhood helps me rise up and fight to be my best for him. I was blessed to be raised by a mom who exemplifies true beauty, selflessness, and love. My mom, mother-in-law, grandmothers, sisters, friends, and YOU amazing women are some of my greatest heroes — I would give ANYTHING to help the women in my life see themselves how I so clearly see them. I would take away any shred of shame or self doubt or insecurity and fill them with the knowledge of their beauty and POWER. Yes, fear and insecurity are part of the journey, but don’t you ever forget that the beautiful way your children see you, how your mother/sister/friends see you, IS YOU!! YOU ARE all the best parts of you. YOU ARE MORE POWERFUL THAN YOU KNOW! Today and everyday, I hope you truly feel that. Happy Mother’s Day! ????
For more of Kelsey Wells’ daily fitness-focused content, be sure to follow her on Instagram.
Delivered To Your INBOX