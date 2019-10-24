Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Shows Off Insanely Toned Physique In Gray Sports Bra On Instagram

Kelsey Wells, a fitness trainer with 2.5 million followers on Instagram, is heating up the social media platform with her newest workout video.

In the clip, Kelsey is wearing a gray sports bra and dark green shorts as she works out with a recovery band. She starts with a series of bicep curls before following them up with side raises, bent over curls and band pull aparts.

“All you need is a recovery band for this PWRful upper body strength session!! Four sets of 12 reps for each!” she says in the caption.

In the comments, fans shared their appreciation for the video.

“Could you actually get any hotter?! Thank you for sharing your workouts,” one person wrote.

Kelsey regularly gets this type of comment when she posts workout videos on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar feedback when she posted a clip in which she demonstrated cool-down stretches while wearing fuschia and purple leggings with a matching sports bra. The post currently has over 250,000 views.

“Cooldowns are so underestimated but are an important part of training longevity. SHOW YOUR BODY SOME LOVE!” she wrote in the caption.

Although Kelsey’s current body makes it seem like she’s been a fitness addict all her life, she has repeatedly said that the opposite is true.

“I actually had never exercised regularly in my adult life until after having my son,” she said in an interview with Sporte Luxe. “Pregnancy and delivery were extremely hard on me mentally and physically, and I knew I needed to make a change. I could never have imagined that what began as small efforts to live a healthier would positively affect my mental, emotional, and physical health so much.”

She has since become a personal trainer and has created her own fitness program called “PWR” which focuses on building muscle and strength through heavy weight lifting. A lot of the videos that she uploads to Instagram demonstrate workouts that are featured in the training system.

“All of these exercises and techniques are designed to sculpt lean muscle and increase overall strength,” she said to Sporte Luxe.

And as a nod to the important role that her pregnancy had in her fitness journey, she has also created a program that’s especially for women who have recently given birth. According to her website, the program features shorter, more low-impact workouts.

For more of Kelsey Wells’ daily fitness-focused content, be sure to follow her on Instagram.