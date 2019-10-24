John F. Kennedy Was Reportedly With Mistress When Jackie Kennedy Gave Birth Claims Singer Carly Simon

According to a new interview with legendary singer and songwriter Carly Simon, former United States President John F. Kennedy was with his mistress when his wife, the late Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis, gave birth to one of the couple’s children.

NBC News reported that Simon revealed in an interview promoting her new memoir Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie, that she and Kennedy Onassis became friends in 1983 when Simon was 38 and Jackie was 54.

Simon revealed that Kennedy Onassis revealed to her that although she knew of her husband’s affairs, the former first lady reportedly chose to ignore them. There was, however, one time when she could not overlook his absence from their marriage, claimed Simon. That was when the late president was not there when one of his children was born.

“For instance, his not being there for the birth of a child. For his being off with a mistress while she was in the hospital. There are various things that he did that, by comparison, must have hurt more,” said Simon, as reported by NBC News.

Page Six reported that Kennedy was present for the birth of children Caroline, John Jr., and Patrick, who died in infancy. The gossip site claimed the late president was on a yacht in the Mediterranean in 1956 with his mistress when his wife gave birth to a stillborn child.

Simon also was quoted as stating that the first lady was “unbothered” by her husband’s affairs.

“In a cheerful but resigned way, she told me that of course, she knew about them. She just didn’t mind their presence as much as she might have, because she knew he [Kennedy] loved her much, much more than any of his dalliances,” claimed Simon of Kennedy Onassis’ marriage.

Simon also claimed that she was present with the former first lady during her final hours at her New York home to say goodbye in 1994, where Kennedy Onassis would later die due to complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

The two women were initially introduced by Mrs. Kennedy’s son, John Jr. Kennedy Onassis was working as an editor at the Doubleday publishing company when she initially met the singer, and after they became friendly, reportedly asked if Simon was interested in writing a memoir. Declining the offer, the singer asked if she could try her hand at writing children’s books. She would later write two books in the genre for the publishing company where Kennedy worked.

Loading...

NBC News reported that Simon did not inform Kennedy Onassis’ only surviving child, Caroline Kennedy, that she was writing a book about her late mother. She stated to the news channel that she hoped Caroline Kennedy would accept the book and the respectful way she feels she honored the late first lady.

Keystone / Getty Images

John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, while riding in a presidential motorcade in Texas.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis would later marry Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis in October 1968. They would divorce in 1975. Mrs. Kennedy Onassis would remain devoted to partner Maurice Tempelsman until her death in 1994.

John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Caroline Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, were killed in a plane crash near Martha’s Vineyard in July of 1999. The Inquisitr reported in July of this year that a book titled America’s Reluctant Prince from author Steven M. Gillon would include new insights into John F. Kennedy Jr.’s tragically short life by those who were closest to him.