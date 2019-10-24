Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam Makes A Life-Changing Choice

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam asks Billy some tough questions, and Billy does the right thing. Once Adam knows the truth, he makes a life-changing choice that has far-reaching consequences.

Billy (Jason Thompson) knows that Adam (Mark Grossman) is back in time because Victoria (Amelia Heinle) warns him, The Inquisitr previously reported. Now that Adam is in Genoa City, it’s only natural that he and Billy will run into each other, and things will get tricky when that happens.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the storyline with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed that Adam will ask Billy some tough questions, and Billy does his best to answer them in keeping with his therapy and the work he’s done on himself lately.

“Billy is doing his best to find closure from his recent dark experience, and he knows that he truly can’t move on until he takes responsibility for trying to run down Adam. Also, Billy decides to come clean because he doesn’t want Victor to have any leverage over him,” Griffith revealed.

Although Victoria worries that Adam’s return will derail her partner, it looks like Billy will accept Adam’s return and do his best to move forward and coexist with Victoria’s youngest brother.

Adam has some questions, though. Chief among them are who happened to push Adam out of the way that fateful night? Although Billy knows that Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) saved Adam, he isn’t ready to give Adam that detail since he and Chloe have such a complicated situation.

“Billy feels a sense of relief that Chloe is able to move on with her life now that she and Adam have called a truce, and Billy doesn’t want to risk igniting that feud,” said Griffith.

Now, Adam knows who tried to run over him, and the accident changed the course of Adam’s life. Believing it was Victor (Eric Braeden), Adam changed his father’s medication — a move that could’ve had deadly consequences. Adam holds all the cards now, and he could end up pressing charges against Billy, which would lead to a legal battle. With that, Billy would have to mount an insanity defense, which certainly wouldn’t be great for him or his position at Jabot right now.

“The power has shifted in Adam’s favor. He will make a shocking decision that will have a domino effect.”

Whatever Adam chooses to do about Billy’s truth will change his life in Genoa City forever.