Kourtney Kardashian Looks Like Kim’s Twin In Form-Fitting Leather Pants & Skintight Top

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles this week as she was snapped by the paparazzi while visiting her grandmother, MJ. The reality star stunned, and may have even drawn some second glances from fans trying to figure out if she was herself or her younger sister, Kim Kardashian.

The Daily Mail reports that Kourtney bore a striking resemblance to Kim while she wore one of her sister’s signature looks — black leather pants and a tight top. Kourt rocked her form-hugging leather and showcased her lean legs, tiny waist, and curvy booty in the process. However, the look was a little different than what the TV personality has been displaying on Instagram lately — opting for a few no-pants shots to thrill her fans.

Kardashian’s flawless figure was also put on display in her long-sleeved, skintight top. The light gray shirt looked painted on and flaunted Kourtney’s ample cleavage and toned arms.

The mother-of-three wore her long raven locks parted to the side, which is a bit of a change for the Kardashian girls, who are usually seen rocking a center part. Kourtney’s strands were styled in loose waves that she draped over her shoulder and behind her back.

The trendsetter also sported a pair of clear heels and full glam makeup to complete the look. Kourtney decided on a bronzed glow, heavy pink blush, long lashes, defined eyebrows, and a nude lip, another one of her sister Kim’s staples.

Recently, Kourtney’s single status has become an issue on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as her friends are urging her to date again following her splits with baby daddy Scott Disick and model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, per People Magazine.

Loading...

“I just feel like I’m in a different place where I feel just don’t feel like I need that. I’m content hanging out with my friends. I just feel like I’m on a different vibe. I feel so content with just myself. I don’t feel like I need anybody,” Kourtney told her longtime friend Larsa Pippen during a recent scene on the reality TV series.

“I just feel like I don’t need anyone else to hang out with. Texting random guys that are meaningless. My energy isn’t going toward partying or guys,” Kourtney added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly, or tuning in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! network.