Nina Agdal Teases Fans And Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling Beach Snap

Much to the delight of her fans, Nina Agdal is back in a bikini on Instagram.

On Thursday, October 24, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared a sizzling throwback snap from one of her years featured in the bikini-clad magazine and her 1.7 million followers went absolutely wild for it. While she did not indicate which year the steamy shot was taken, fans will easily recognize it from her 2014 feature in the publication, which also saw her on the cover page alongside models Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

The sun-kissed snap was taken in the Cook Islands in New Zealand and saw the Danish bombshell posing in the crystal clear water in a seriously skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Nina sent temperatures soaring as she posed in her itty-bitty two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The swimwear included a minuscule purple top with bright, neon green straps that hardly contained her voluptuous assets. Plenty of cleavage was left on display thanks to its low square neckline, and that was only the beginning of the scandalous display. A risque cut-out design fell right in the middle of the piece, revealing even more of the model’s bare chest.

Meanwhile, Nina’s tiny bikini bottoms upped the ante of her look even more. The neon green color popped against the babe’s deep tan, and the piece covered only what was necessary as the model posed in the water. She teased her fans by tugging its waistband down low on her hips, exposing an ample look at her trim waist and sculpted abs that were nothing short of impressive.

A dainty necklace fell in the middle of the stunner’s bare decolletage, giving her NSFW look a bit of bling. Her light brown hair was worn down in beachy waves and appeared slightly wet from the water surrounding her. To complete the look, Nina sported a minimal makeup look that included a glossy lip, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin showering the new addition to Nina’s Instagram page with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has earned more than 18,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

Another said that Nina was “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“Oh wow!! You are seriously my favorite S.I. swimsuit model!” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Nina has flaunted her incredible figure on social media. Earlier this month, the beauty showcased her killer curves on the platform in a smoking hot pink bikini and sheer robe — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.