Bethenny Frankel, 48, Wows In A Swimsuit In Makeup- & Filter-Free Photo

The 'RHONY' star is going sans makeup and filter for a sizzling swimsuit snap.

Bethenny Frankel is showing off her fit and toned body in a swimsuit and a makeup- and filter-free Instagram upload posted on October 23. The stunning 48-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City star and successful businesswoman shared a new snap with her 2.1 million followers, as she did a little surfing on a pretend surfboard while vacationing in Florida.

The social media upload showed the star pulling her best yoga warrior pose on the board, which was actually attached to a wall with a fake wave pattern behind her, as she flaunted her fit and toned body in a one-piece.

Bethenny put her toned body on full display in the dark striped swimsuit, which flashed a little more skin with a triangular cutout on her left side. She also proudly showed off her long and toned legs and fit arms as she told fans in the caption that she was suddenly “feeling more balanced.”

She then confirmed that she was going completely makeup-free and sans filter as she soaked up the sun in the sunshine state, adding a range of hashtags to her bathing suit upload, including #Natural, #NoFilter, and #MakeupFree.

Fans flooded the comments section after seeing Frankel stripping down, with many heaping praise on the mom to 9-year-old Brynn, who she shares with her former husband Jason Hoppy.

“Perfection!!!” one Instagram user told her, while another wrote, “Your arms!!! Wow! You look fabulous.”

“You look awesome,” a third comment read.

Bethenny often puts her body on display in her swimwear – including various bikinis and bathing suits – on social media as she shares her fun and sunny vacation snaps with her millions of followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Bravo reality star recently shared a video of herself dancing around in a plunging swimsuit as she enjoyed a European getaway to Italy back in August.

Body confidence is something Frankel clearly radiates, as she’s been known to call out haters who have criticized her for being “skinny” in the past.

As reported by Us Weekly, the star has previously slammed the haters and clapped back at those who she believed would say she was too thin in a February 2018 Instagram post.

“Yeah I’m skinny. So tell me to eat a burger or that I’m gonna throw it up #f*ckoff,” Bethenny said.

But that’s not the first time Frankel’s slammed the critics.

In another post for Halloween which showed her dressed as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she defended herself and those who called out the Kardashian sisters for wearing similar costumes.

“For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality TV is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously,” Bethenny wrote on Instagram. “For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else.”