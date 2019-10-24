Candice Swanepoel Rocks Minuscule Bikini In Artistic Black-And-White Instagram Update

Victoria’s Secret bombshell Candice Swanepoel recently shared an artistic black-and-white shot with her 13.7 million Instagram followers that was absolutely breathtaking.

In the snap, the South African stunner was photographed in a close-up shot that focused on her torso and gorgeous face. She rocked a minuscule bikini that barely covered her curves, and her blond hair was loose and flowing down in gentle waves. She had a scarf tied around her head and dramatic eye makeup that drew attention to her incredible eyes. The photo itself was taken in a bit of an artistic manner, with the background very dark and the contrast amped up. The picture was a departure from the normal types of photos she shares on the social platform.

Though Candice often posts snaps of herself on the beach in colorful attire, often in bikinis for her swimwear brand Tropic of C, this particular shot was a different approach to highlighting her breathtaking looks in swimwear. Fans weren’t able to tell the hue of the bikini top. Instead, all the focus was placed on her beauty. She paired the photo with a motivational caption to deliver a dose of inspiration to her eager followers. Candice’s fans loved the snap, and it racked up over 18,500 likes within just 12 minutes, including a like from fellow model Lily Aldridge.

Her fans filled the comments section of the post with praise and emoji.

“You are such a great inspiration and you are so beautiful,” one follower said.

“What a shot!” another fan added.

One follower exclaimed “CAN’T DEAL WITH YOU OMG.”

Another fan simply said “that face” paired with a heart eye emoji.

Fans who can’t get enough of Candice in skimpy bikinis should make sure they’re following the Tropic of C Instagram page a well as Candice’s own page. In addition to being the founder, creative director, and CEO of the company, as Candice states in her Instagram bio, she also frequently sports the swimwear the company produces in sizzling photoshoots.

The beach babe has also been sharing plenty of snaps of herself in the latest Tropic of C swimsuits on her own page. Just a few days ago, the babe rocked a skimpy cheetah-print bikini that flaunted her flawless physique to perfection. Fans will want to make sure to follow the blond bombshell on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss a single one of her Tropic of C updates. The beauty appears devoted to her brand and isn’t afraid to show fans how the suits look on her own incredible body.