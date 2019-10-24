‘One Piece’ Chapter 960 Spoilers: Lord Sukiyaki, Young Oden, Denjiro, Kinemon, And Hyogoro Revealed

One Piece Chapter 960 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Kozuki Oden Appears,” will mainly focus on the past of the late Lord Kozuki Oden, his father Lord Kozuki Sukiyaki, and some of his strong allies, including Kinemon and Denjiro of the Nine Red Scabbards, and Hyogoro of the Flower.

One Piece Chapter 960 featured Lord Sukiyaki telling a story about his son Oden when he was still a kid. Before he reached the age of 1, Oden caught two rabbits. At the age of 4, Oden managed to knock out a bear by throwing a giant rock at it. When he was 6-years-old, he was playing and spending money in the Red Light District. At the age of 9, Oden made a name in the underworld and was banned from entering the casino. When he turned 10-years-old, he was arrested for engaging in a fight with the underworld. Even after reaching the age of 18, Oden was still a popular troublemaker in the Land of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 960 spoilers revealed that Kinemon was once considered as a “famous punk” in the Land of Wano. When he saw three people catch a pig, Kinemon immediately went to their location and took the pig and their wallets. However, Kinemon was stopped by a beautiful woman named Tsuru, who ended up being his wife. The yakuza boss, Hyogoro, also arrived to collect debts from Kinemon.

In a nearby restaurant, Oden — who was shown eating the popular Japanese food oden — heard the conversation between Kinemon and Tsuru, and decided to get the pig. The pig turned out to be a magical animal and was named “mountain god.” Oden brought the pig to the capital, where thousands of wild boars appeared and injured several people.

Aside from the commotion at the Flower Capital, One Piece Chapter 960 spoilers revealed that Oden was also the one who started the “Chaos of Harem.” It happened after Oden plucked “folk women” in the Land of Wano. After learning what happened, the husbands and family members of the women joined forces to take their revenge against Oden. Hyogoro also participated in the battle.

One Piece Chapter 960 finally featured the only member of the Nine Red Scabbards who is yet to be introduced in the ongoing arc – Denjiro. The young Denjiro was shown wearing sunglasses, and some One Piece fans at Reddit found similarities between him and Scopper Gaban of the Roger Pirates.