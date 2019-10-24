Ariel Winter Flashes Major Cleavage & Killer Legs In Plunging Top Paired With A Miniskirt

Ariel Winter appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and sat down with the show’s guest host and resident DJ, Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The Modern Family star looked stunning as she walked out on the stage in a tiny little outfit that put all of her curves on full display.

The Daily Mail reports that Ariel rocked a white corset top with a sweetheart neckline that left little to the imagination as her ample cleavage busted out of the top. She also sported a white striped blazer over the skimpy top and a matching miniskirt, which put Winter’s killer legs in the spotlight.

The actress’s toned legs and tiny waist were accentuated by the outfit, which she wore confidently as she took the stage to dish on the final season of Modern Family.

Ariel’s once-red locks have now gone back to dark brown and were parted down the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. Her makeup look was also stunning as she glammed it up with dark lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink glossy color on her plump lips.

During her interview, Ariel spoke out about how she is preparing to leave the hit ABC series behind, which has been especially hard for her since she’s grown up on the set of the show.

“It’s sad, obviously. It’s not something that we want. We love each other and we love our show and obviously we’d love to make many more. But it’s been 11 years and I think everybody’s ready to do new things but it’s obviously going to be really sad that we won’t get to see each other every week,” Ariel revealed of how she and her fellow cast members are dealing with the final season blues, per USA Today.

“We love everybody. We love the cast, we love the crew, we have the best. And it’s been half my life. It’s so amazing to have a job like this with people that you love for 11 years, the amount of grateful that we all are is ridiculous,” she added.

Meanwhile, those looking to keep up with Ariel Winter’s life and fashion choices can follow the actress on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly. Fans can also tune into the final season of Modern Family, which airs Wednesday nights on the ABC network.