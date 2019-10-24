‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Yells, ‘You Can’t Just Steal A Kid!’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 25 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will come to his son’s rescue. An irate dressmaker will arrive at the Logan estate and blast all those involved in trying to take his grandson away, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge has proved his loyalty to his family. In fact, he moved out of Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house so that he could work on repairing his family. He was concerned about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) relationship, and he also knew that his son needed help that he could not give him from Brooke’s house.

Imagine Ridge’s surprise, therefore, when he learned what Brooke was up to. Brooke and her daughter were trying to get Thomas to sign his paternal rights away. In fact, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) wanted to adopt the little boy and raise him with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), as reported by The Inquisitr.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will rush to Brooke’s house and find his son being sweet-talked by Hope. She has already convinced Thomas to at least consider her offer to raise the little boy by using the power that she has over him. Not too long ago, Thomas was obsessed with Hope and he still has a soft spot for her.

Ridge will immediately get to work and let them know where he stands. The soap opera spoilers tease that he will blast all those involved in the scheme to take Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from Thomas. He will yell at Brooke, Hope, and Liam for trying to coerce his son to give Douglas to them. Ridge wants to know, “Did you ambush my son?”

Brooke will have the audacity to try and defend her actions. She will opine, “Thomas is dangerous! He could snap at any minute.” But Ridge is tired of his wife’s excuses. She overstepped when she went behind his back to orchestrate this adoption.

“You can’t just steal a kid!”

When Brooke tries to threaten Thomas for all that he has done, Ridge will also intervene. He will be irate as he shouts, “You will not threaten my son ever. No one is taking Douglas away, no one!”

And with that Ridge, Thomas, and Douglas will march out. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Eric Forrester (John McCook) will welcome him into his home. After all, the Forresters stick together and they will raise their own. `

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.