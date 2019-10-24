Hilde Osland Looks Like An Ocean Goddess In A Sizzling Aqua Bodysuit

Though Norwegian bombshell Hilde Olsand’s first love — as a professional snowboarder — may have been the snowy slopes, it seems that the blond beauty might have shifted allegiances to the ocean. Not only is her social media peppered with posts from sandy beaches, but she just shared with fans a picture where she absolutely stunned in an aqua blue bodysuit. Along with a dolphin emoji caption, Hilde looked like a veritable ocean goddess.

The Scandinavian stunner was born in Norway, but she spent most of her growing-up years in Australia, which has likely helped foster her love of the sea. The fact that Hilde is often in the water wearing either bikinis or other skimpy attire has also no doubt helped her attain social media stardom. The blond beauty can currently boast over 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

It’s easy to see from her latest picture just why her fans love her. In the selfie shot, Hilde wears a long-sleeved bodysuit that is tight enough to hug her curves in all the right places and emphasize her phenomenal hourglass figure. It also features a square neckline that ably flatters her ample cleavage.

The bikini cut on the bottom also shows off Hilde’s perfectly curved hips, along with a hint of her toned and tanned legs. However, what is arguably most stunning in the picture is the color of the leotard. It is a gorgeous aqua blue that looks absolutely beautiful. It not only plays against Hilde’s blond hair, but also matches her eyes.

Hilde added a second pop of color with her coral iPhone cover, and accessorized with a puka shell choker. Her hair is piled up into a messy updo, and she wears gold hoop earrings for accessories.

In just 15 minutes, the post already earned close to 8,000 likes and over 200 comments, and the numbers are quickly growing.

“You are seriously perfect,” one fan raved, adding three crying emoji to express her beauty.

“Ice blue blonde,” added a second, along with the heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a gorgeous woman in a hot outfit,” concluded a third.

Loading...

The outfit came from Fashion Nova, which Hilde tagged in her comment. It is not the first time that she has worked with the brand, and has often stunned in various looks from the company. One example is the crop top and denim outfit worn below.

Hilde also recently sent the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a crochet bikini and lowered overalls yesterday, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.