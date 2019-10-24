‘Dancing With The Stars’ Teases Halloween Episode, Fans Divided Over New Pics

Dancing with the Stars teased several new Halloween episode photos on Instagram, depicting the exciting themes viewers could expect during the fan-favorite themed episode. But some fans are divided over the photos, which feature Sean Spicer and pro-partner Lindsay Arnold as well as singer Ally Brooke and pro Sasha Farber.

In the pics, Farber and Brooke are seen snuggling together, with the singer dressed as Harley Quinn, a character from the film Suicide Squad. Brooke is seen twirling her hair, which is styled in the character’s signature multi-colored pigtails, sporting red lips and a black heart under her eye. She is also wearing a tank top bearing the phrase “Lil’ Monster.”

Farber told fans in the comments section of the photo that he is excited to push boundaries in the coming dance. He also explained to viewers that the couple’s upcoming performance is nothing like anything else ever seen on the show before.

In a second pic, Spicer is wearing green makeup on his head, neck, and arms, along with a blue shirt, black hair and a scar on his forehead. Arnold appears to be casting a spell behind him. One can assume that Spicer will be cast as Frankenstein from the film of the same name for his dance on Episode 7.

Fans both criticized and praised Spicer and Brooke as they move forward in the competition.

“What dance will Lindsay be performing around him this week while he tries to move his cement legs?” said one Instagram user.

Another fan said of Brooke, “I don’t know, I can’t explain why I find her annoying, I just do. I also think that she’s being overscored. Anyway, hopefully, she’ll be eliminated soon, just because she’s on top of the leaderboard doesn’t mean anything.”

Other followers of the show were more complimentary in their comments regarding the two contenders.

“I love Sasha’s choreography! Can’t wait to see them!” said one fan of Brooke and Farber’s upcoming dance.

“He is trying. so are all the other celebs. I applaud them all. Clearly it’s still based on popularity and not the actual skill and that’s the issue,” added another viewer.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy remarked that it “sucked” that he and celebrity partner Sailor Brinkley-Cook were eliminated during Week 6 of the competition.

Fans were outraged that the 21-year-old model and photographer exited the competition after she and Brooke were left in the bottom two during elimination. Series judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli all agreed that of the two women, Brooke should remain in her quest for a mirrorball and sent Cook home.

Dancing with the Stars airs its annual Halloween episode on Monday, October 28 beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.