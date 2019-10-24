‘Playboy’ Playmate Kindly Myers Goes Topless While Tugging Her Underwear In Latest Update

Kindly Myers has a knack for taking some seriously sexy photos. She has worked with many photographers over the years, and the blond bombshell knows how to work the camera. Her latest Instagram update showed just how provocative she can be, as she wore nothing but a pair of lace panties.

In the photo, Kindly sat on her knees on a marble countertop. She wore her hair over her shoulders, covering enough of her breasts to keep the snap within Instagram’s nudity policy. That being said, there was plenty of cleavage to see through sections of hair that fell across her chest. Kindly wore a pair of white lace bikini panties.

With her knees slightly spread and her back arched, the pose put Kindly’s body on full display. A belly piercing drew the eye to her sculpted abs, which were a focal point in the snap. Kindly’s toned legs were also a nice feature. Lighting reflected off of Kindly’s backside, accentuating her hourglass shape and the curve of her bare hip.

The Playboy Playmate wore a face full of make up that included sculpted brows and a pink gloss on her lips. She gave the camera a pouty look as she pulled on the sides of her panties with both hands.

In the post’s caption, Kindly credited photographer Kenny Roland for his creative efforts. Her followers couldn’t help but comment on how pretty — and sexy — she looked in the snap.

“Just not fair. Too beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

Kindly describes herself as a “professional smokeshow” and her Instagram page is a testament that she is a hottie. It seems she is comfortable showing off some skin. A quick scroll through her page shows that the beauty prefers bikinis. It seems she has dozens of two-piece numbers in different styles and colors. As The Inquisitr reported earlier in October, she looked smoking hot in a red bikini and a pair of heels.

There’s little doubt that Kindly’s fans think she rocks a bikini, but others think so, too. Earlier in October, Kindly shared in a post that Bikini Team TV had selected her as model of the month. In the photo, she wore a tiny string bikini that emphasized her fabulous figure.

Kindly gave her fans something extra to drool over last month, in honor of her birthday, when she uploaded several photos in which she posed in her birthday suit.

Fans wanting to see more of Kindly can follow her Instagram account.