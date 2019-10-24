Ashanti Trades Her Bikini For A Clinging Red Dress That Hugs Her Hourglass Curves

Ashanti ditched her bikini for a more modest ensemble this week. The singer transitioned from the music stage to the small screen as she co-hosted Entertainment Tonight, looking red-hot in the process.

Ashanti looked absolutely stunning as she wore a vivid red dress for her time on the show. The “Foolish” singer’s gown boasted long-sleeves and metal embellishments down the sides. The frock clung to Ashanti’s hourglass figure and showcased her tiny waist, curvy hips, and ample bust in the process.

The singer wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and pushed over her shoulder as she dressed up the look with some large gold hoop earrings, multiple bracelets on her wrists and rings on her fingers.

Ashanti looked glam as usual as she rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a sparkling eye shadow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a bright red lip to match her gorgeous gown.

While the form-fitting dress wasn’t quite on the same level with Ashanti’s wild bejeweled bikini, it definitely got the pulses of her fans racing, as her 5 million-plus followers went wild for a video showing off the gorgeous look.

“You are amazing,” one of Ashanti’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You look great girl,” another adoring fan stated.

“Simply the best,” a third comment read.

“Pretty in red,” another admirer gushed over the singer.

Those who follow Ashanti know that she has a lot of love for her family, friends, fans, and herself. She’s confident in her career and image, and when it comes to being a strong female she loves to be a role model to her followers.

Loading...

In fact, Ashanti recently spoke out about the importance of being a strong woman, especially in a business that tends to be a boys’ club.

“I’m just a huge advocate of women empowerment. Just being a young female in this very male-dominated industry it’s just so hard sometimes to garner that same respect. And still respect yourself and go in and be focused on music and not be distracted by other things going on,” Ashanti said during an in-depth interview with Grammy.com.

Fans can see more of Ashanti and her daily life by following the stunning singer on her Instagram account, which she updates frequently on both her feed and her story.