Rita Ora Shows Off Cleavage In Fiery Red Ensemble With Thigh-High PVC Boots

Another day, another killer Rita Ora fashion look.

The “Let You Love Me” hitmaker made an appearance at the Chiltern Firehouse in London and wore a fiery outfit. Ora paired a long red gown with thigh-high PVC boots. The garment exposed her cleavage but covered everything else. She sported her blond locks down and straight while she accessorized herself with a red hat that featured white embellishments. She applied a red lip to give her look that finishing touch.

Ora oozed glamour in her latest series of Instagram photos. In the first image, the “I Will Never Let You Down” songstress stared directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. In the second, she appeared in the background of a black-and-white shot. “Uptown Funk” producer Mark Ronson appeared to be DJing at the location, wearing a black velvet blazer.

In the third picture, Ora walked down a hallway, showing off the ensemble from head to toe. She held a clutch purse in her hand. The fourth snap was a more close-up beauty shot of the star. She placed her chin on the palm of her hand and looked at the camera with a soft expression.

Rita treated fans to more images in what appeared to be a hotel room. In another black-and-white upload, she raised one leg on a bed and displayed a thigh. In the next post, she sat down on a sofa with her legs crossed, which gave her followers an eyeful of her latex boots.

In the final and seventh photograph, Ora is hugging Ronson in what looked like a sweet moment.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 54,000 likes and over 350 comments.

“YOU LOOK AMAZING,” one user wrote.

“Red is YOUR color!!” another shared, adding a heart emoji.

“How do u always look amazing in everything,” another mentioned.

“Red looks good on u queen,” a fourth fan commented.

She is no stranger to being photographed in flaming hot red garments. The “Body On Me” chart-topper released a clothing range with German brand Escada and models her own garments that are in the same color.

Ora might be having a blast in her home country, but she has been performing around the world. This year, her tour promoting her second album, Phoenix, visited Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, per The Inquisitr.

On streaming services, millions of music fans play Rita’s music around the world. On Spotify, she currently has more than 19.9 million monthly listeners, proving her relevancy in today’s market.

