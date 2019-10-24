Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas & Douglas Share An Emotional Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, October 25 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may finally realize what he stands to lose. The designer realizes that he cannot give up his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), no matter what promises are made to him, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her daughter are trying to force Thomas to sign away his parental rights. They believe that he is not a fit father and that if Thomas really loved his little boy, he would give him up so that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) can raise him.

However, soap opera fans saw that he would not sign the documentation. The Inquisitr reports that it was only when Hope asked her mother to leave them alone that Thomas began to soften. He promised that he would consider Hope’s offer but that he needed time.

But Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will learn about Brooke and Hope’s ambush against his son and race over to the Logan estate. He will be furious and blast Brooke, Hope, and Liam about trying to coerce Thomas into signing adoption papers. He feels as if Brooke went behind his back to try and rip his family apart. Ridge will feel betrayed by his own spouse, according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

When you and your TV son actually look related! ???? Henry Samiri and @JMattAtkinson definitely make a great father-son duo! Do you think Thomas should give up custody of Douglas? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TM4L7Q7TbX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 22, 2019

Once Thomas has the backup he needs, he will begin to see how he nearly made the biggest mistake of his life. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will become very emotional as he takes Douglas in his arms. He will realize that he could have lost the most important person in his life.

Thomas will vow to be a better father to Douglas. It is true that the little boy is doing very well with Hope and Liam, but that doesn’t mean that they are his parents. Douglas needs his father to be present and to return to the man that he used to be. B&B fans will remember that Thomas and Douglas were very close when they first arrived in Los Angeles. He and Douglas could have a new beginning if Thomas follows through on the promises to do better by him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas, Ridge, and Douglas will move into Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) mansion next week. Douglas is a Forrester and the family will stand by Thomas as he tries to get his act together. `

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest TV spoilers, recaps, and casting news.