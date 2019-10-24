Kaley Cuoco Hits Back At The Media Over Divorce Rumors With Husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco is used to seeing rumors about herself in the media, but when it comes to her marriage with husband Karl Cook, she’s not playing around. Although, Kaley has admitted in the past that her relationship isn’t conventional, it works for her and Karl, and she’s not about to let anyone think otherwise.

On Wednesday night, Kaley took to her Instagram story to call out Life & Style Magazine, who had sent her a comment request asking if her marriage was on the rocks. The publication revealed in a message that their sources had told them that Kaley and Karl’s friends and family members consider the marriage doomed and believe that it could end in divorce.

The magazine then asked for comments from both Kaley and Karl and set a deadline for their response.

“We have till tomorrow to comment!!! Phew lemme ponder my response…” Cuoco captioned a screenshot of the message.

She then went on to thank Life & Style for staying “thank you” at the end of their message.

“So polite!!” Kaley teased.

Fans know that Kaley has never been shy about speaking her mind. Last December, she went off on fans who speculated that she may be pregnant after she posted a photo that they believed showed a baby bump.

“I’m so sorry I bent over in a way to where my dress billowed in the wind and made you think this. Question. Would you walk up to me and ask this straight to my face?” Cuoco stated in a post shared to her Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Kaley opened up to Extra about not officially living with Karl although they’ve been married for more than a year.

Cuoco revealed that she and Cook have been busy building their own home and don’t officially reside together. However, they do spend a ton of time together, and Kaley is often seen gushing over her husband on social media.

“Life is about balance. It’s great — we are building our dream house, so we’re gonna be in our home together very soon. But as of now, it’s worked out fine for us. I have no problem with it,” Cuoco said of her living arrangement with Cook.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kaley Cuoco and her sweet relationship with husband Karl Cook by following the pair on social media, where the former Big Bang Theory star posts frequent updates for her fans.