Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Gives Pregnancy Update With 35-Week Baby Bump Pic

'The Big Bang Theory' star will be a first-time dad very soon.

It looks like Johnny Galecki will be a first-time dad sometime next month. The Big Bang Theory star’s pregnant girlfriend, Alaina Marie Meyer, posted a new baby bump photo that confirmed her pregnancy timeline.

In two new photos posted to Instagram, Meyer wore a black dress, overcoat, and boots as she posed with her dog Gink. Her baby belly was on full display in the pics. The 22-year-old model included the hashtag “35 weeks” in the caption to the mini slideshow, which caused fans to react to her nearing due date in the comments section.

“Babyyy BUMPPIN,” wrote one fan.

“Ready to pop,” added another.

“35 weeks already? Time is flying!” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful!!! Can’t believe he’ll be here soon,” another follower wrote.

While Galecki did not appear in the 35-week photos, he has posed for several photos with Meyer ever since announcing her pregnancy. In September, the lovebirds posed for a sweet photo together while in Nashville, where Alaina’s growing baby bump was visible as she wore a floral dress.

The soon-to-be father also recently posted an Instagram photo which showed him reading the parenting book The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide for Dads-To-Be. It’s clear that Galecki is doing everything he can to prepare for the birth of his first child.

You can see Alaina Meyer’s pregnancy update photo below.

Meyer and Galecki announced their pregnancy in May. While they asked for “privacy” at the time, they did share photos from their gender reveal soon after. Over the summer, Galecki and Meyer threw a painting party that featured several shades of blue paint to indicate they are expecting a baby boy, according to ET Online.

Galecki recently wrapped a 12-season run on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. While he had previously said he hoped to take a break from series television for a while, the 44-year-old actor just scored a script order from NBC for The Squad, a multi-camera comedy about a group of esports fans, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It is unclear if Galecki will act in the show as well as produce it.

In an interview with Parade earlier this year, the actor said that while he will continue to act and work with his production company, he also wants to do some traveling and spend time with his family during his downtime. Galecki will be even busier now that he and Meyer will be a family of three.

Galecki and Meyer first made headlines for their romance in summer 2018. The duo went red carpet official at the People’s Choice Awards last November.