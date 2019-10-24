Blake Lively Shares Silly Makeup-Free Picture For Ryan Reynolds’s Birthday

Actress Blake Lively and her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, are constantly making fans laugh with their silly interactions online. The two aren’t afraid to poke fun at each other on social media, or share unflattering shots of each other with fans. In honor of Reynolds’s birthday, Lively opted to treat her 25.6 million Instagram followers to a cute picture of the two of them together — with a bit of a twist.

In the snap, Lively appeared to be entirely makeup-free. Her skin looked flawless and her blonde hair was tumbling around her shoulders in tousled waves. Her eyes were closed as she rested her head on Reynolds’s shoulder. Reynolds had on a hat with a tuft of hair peeking out the front, and was glancing off into the distance. The duo appeared to be sharing a sweet moment together on a sunny day, with one exception — Lively decided to liven up the shot by making a certain gesture with her hand.

Lively reached one hand up to pretend to pick her husband’s nose, and a set of stunning gold rings were visible on her hand. She had her fans laughing with a cheesy caption, after which she simply wished Reynolds a happy birthday. Lively added another element to the joke by tagging herself in the shot as supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Her followers loved the sweet yet silly snap, and it quickly racked over over 3.8 million likes, including a like from supermodel Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

“Let’s talk about that skating rink of a diamond on your finger! Amazing!” one follower commented.

“Aren’t they just the most beautiful couple,” another follower added.

Gisele Bundchen, who Lively tagged herself as, got in on the fun by adding a comment to the post as well.

“Man I look good! I’m putting this on my freezer! Happy birthday @vancityreynolds.”

Another follower simply asked “are they perfect or are they perfect?”

While both Lively and Reynolds look cute in this particular picture, neither of them have any qualms about sharing shots in which their spouse looks a bit questionable.

Reynolds did just that a few months ago for Lively’s birthday. Instead of finding a snap in which she looked flawless, as she normally does in photos, he shared a collection of pictures in which Lively was either out of focus, looking away from the camera, or had her eyes shut.

The duo have three children together, with Lively recently giving birth to her third daughter, as People reports.