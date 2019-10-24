Kelly Clarkson Jokes She’s ‘100 Pounds Heavier’ Than Carrie Underwood After Comparisons

Kelly's joking about why she's always happy when people mistake her for Carrie Underwood.

Kelly Clarkson is poking a little fun at herself after admitting she sometimes gets mistaken for fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood. The singer and The Voice coach made the confession during the latest episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she jokingly quipped that she’s always flattered to be compared to the country star because she’s “100 pounds heavier” than Underwood.

The talented singer and talk show host made the admission while chatting with guests D’Arcy Carden and Gabriel Iglesias, as she confessed that she sometimes gets fans coming up to her telling her that they love her song “So Small.” Only, that’s actually the name of Carrie’s 2007 single and not one of Kelly’s songs.

“I’m like, I don’t even know that that is!” Kelly said of having people tell her they love the track in a video clip from the daily talk show posted to YouTube. “And then I’ll find out it’s Carrie Underwood.”

“And I’m like, ‘Thank you!'” Clarkson then quipped with a big smile on her face, joking, “because I’m, like, legit 100 pounds heavier than Carrie Underwood… I’m just saying, it’s real different though.”

The crowd then laughed along with the star as she opened up about the comparisons to the country superstar, which likely came about because both talented stars won the early seasons of American Idol.

While Kelly was crowned the first-ever winner of the talent search back in 2002, Carrie went on to win Season 4 in 2005.

The twosome are also good friends and have gushed over their relationship on multiple occasions, after shooting down rumors suggesting that there’s bad blood between them.

“Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other,” Clarkson previously told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the duo were photographed together at the Radio Disney Music Awards in June 2018.

I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s…. ????????✌️#AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood ???????????? https://t.co/3OlNSNlYAR — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 7, 2018

“People always try to put it together like we’re enemies,” she continued of her relationship with her fellow singer. “And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.’ So, anyway, I went to get a picture and then everybody lost their mind.”

But while Kelly’s now poking a little fun at herself when it comes to the comparisons to Carrie, she has actually been showing off a slim new figure lately.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning “Love So Soft” singer dropped a very impressive 37 pounds and has credited the book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers in “Healthy” Foods That Cause Disease and Weight Gain by Dr. Steven Gundry for helping her to lead a much healthier lifestyle.

She also revealed that the tips she learned in the book helped her to get her thyroid issue under control.