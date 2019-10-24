‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush Reveals On Instagram That Infant Daughter Has Rare Genetic Disorder

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Brush revealed in an Instagram post that is both heartbreaking and hopeful that her daughter Evangalynn, also called Evie, was diagnosed with FATCO syndrome. The disorder is an extremely rare genetic condition that affects bone formation in utero.
Maddie has kept fans updated on Evie’s life since the little girl was born on August 20, sharing photos of the stunning baby and her big brother, Axel, on the social media site.
During this time, Maddie reportedly struggled with revealing her daughter’s condition to the public, fearful that her infant would become the target of mean jokes and cyberbullying. She and husband Caleb Brush chose to go public with their daughter’s medical issues, hopeful there is a chance that sharing their story might help other parents who may also be struggling.
People Magazine reported that the daughter of Kody Brown and wife Janelle initially learned there might be something amiss when Maddie went for an otherwise routine anatomy ultrasound of the baby at her 26th week of pregnancy.
“It usually takes about 45 minutes, but the doctor just kept looking and looking,” Brush said to People. “I was stressing out the whole time.”
Two hours later, the doctor revealed that he believed the little girl to be missing some of her fingers and diagnosed the infant with oligodactyly, a congenital anomaly where fewer than five fingers on a hand may be present.
This is one of the hardest things that Caleb and I have gone through and the decision to share almost as difficult, but after a lot of consideration, we realized that it’s the best thing for our daughter and there is a chance it may help other parents who may also be struggling. . Our beautiful baby daughter Evie has been diagnosed with FATCO syndrome (basically the abbreviation for lots of intense Latin words????). It’s a rare medical syndrome where bones in extremities do not fully develop. . . It wasn’t a complete surprise; we were aware of some abnormalities before birth. We knew something was wrong when we went in for a routine anatomy ultrasound at 26 weeks and what should have taken 45 minutes, ended up lasting a nerve-wracking two hours. It was then that the doctor told us that they couldn’t find all ten fingers and diagnosed the baby with oligodactyly (fewer than 10 fingers). Although this was better than expected, it was still heartbreaking news. . But when Evie was born, Caleb and I found out our precious little girl was missing more than just one finger. She was missing three fingers, a toe and her fibula. She also had a bowed tibia, a shortened forearm and some fusing in her fingers. It was at this point, the doctors diagnosed her with FATCO syndrome. . We were hesitant to share Evie’s condition publicly for fear that our infant daughter would become the target of mean jokes and cyberbullying. That said, we felt not being open would be even worse and make Evie feel ashamed for something that makes her all the more special in our eyes. .. As far as we have been told, with fewer than 10 recorded cases of her specific findings, it’s unclear what causes the condition. She is healthy in every other way aside from the missing bones. As a family, we have decided to be open as we walk through this journey. We want Evie to always feel pride in who she is, and all that God gave her!
It was only when Evie was born that the couple realized that her issues stretched further than that.
At birth, it was discovered that the infant was missing three fingers, a toe, and her fibula. She also had a bowed tibia, a shortened forearm and some fusing in her fingers, leading doctors to diagnose the infant with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome, reported People Magazine.
Maddie said to People that she worries about her daughter’s future, citing a lot of “unknowns” as cases of this particular genetic disorder are very rare. She plans to tackle each step head-on alongside Caleb. While her daughter might have some limitations, she will not allow these to define Evie as a person as she grows up.
The Inquisitr has reported in the past that another star of the series, Aspyn Brown, Maddie’s sister, underwent some major changes in May of this year. Not only did she graduate from college, but within 24 hours, she moved with husband Mitch Thompson to Utah to start a new job the very next day.
The supersized polygamist Brown family, which includes Christine, Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown, relocated to Arizona in 2018 after initially moving to Las Vegas from their home state of Utah, fearful of arrest after the TLC show outed them as practicing polygamists.
Sister Wives will return to TLC with new episodes in early 2020.