‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Brush Reveals On Instagram That Infant Daughter Has Rare Genetic Disorder

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Brush revealed in an Instagram post that is both heartbreaking and hopeful that her daughter Evangalynn, also called Evie, was diagnosed with FATCO syndrome. The disorder is an extremely rare genetic condition that affects bone formation in utero.

Maddie has kept fans updated on Evie’s life since the little girl was born on August 20, sharing photos of the stunning baby and her big brother, Axel, on the social media site.

During this time, Maddie reportedly struggled with revealing her daughter’s condition to the public, fearful that her infant would become the target of mean jokes and cyberbullying. She and husband Caleb Brush chose to go public with their daughter’s medical issues, hopeful there is a chance that sharing their story might help other parents who may also be struggling.

People Magazine reported that the daughter of Kody Brown and wife Janelle initially learned there might be something amiss when Maddie went for an otherwise routine anatomy ultrasound of the baby at her 26th week of pregnancy.

“It usually takes about 45 minutes, but the doctor just kept looking and looking,” Brush said to People. “I was stressing out the whole time.”

Two hours later, the doctor revealed that he believed the little girl to be missing some of her fingers and diagnosed the infant with oligodactyly, a congenital anomaly where fewer than five fingers on a hand may be present.

It was only when Evie was born that the couple realized that her issues stretched further than that.

At birth, it was discovered that the infant was missing three fingers, a toe, and her fibula. She also had a bowed tibia, a shortened forearm and some fusing in her fingers, leading doctors to diagnose the infant with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome, reported People Magazine.

Maddie said to People that she worries about her daughter’s future, citing a lot of “unknowns” as cases of this particular genetic disorder are very rare. She plans to tackle each step head-on alongside Caleb. While her daughter might have some limitations, she will not allow these to define Evie as a person as she grows up.

The Inquisitr has reported in the past that another star of the series, Aspyn Brown, Maddie’s sister, underwent some major changes in May of this year. Not only did she graduate from college, but within 24 hours, she moved with husband Mitch Thompson to Utah to start a new job the very next day.

The supersized polygamist Brown family, which includes Christine, Janelle, Meri, Robyn, and Kody Brown, relocated to Arizona in 2018 after initially moving to Las Vegas from their home state of Utah, fearful of arrest after the TLC show outed them as practicing polygamists.

Sister Wives will return to TLC with new episodes in early 2020.