Beach Bunny Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Barely-There Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Tarsha Whitmore appears to be having fun while vacationing in the Maldives. The brunette bombshell is certainly taking advantage of the sun and the ocean. Her latest Instagram update showed her enjoying the clear waters wearing a revealing bikini.

In the snap, Tarsha was on her knees in the shallow water of some unknown, isolated beach. The blue color of the ocean and sky filled the landscape behind her, but Tarsha was also part of the stunning view wearing a skimpy black bikini that showed off her fabulous figure. The top was a classic triangle shape that accentuated Tarsha’s ample chest. The bottoms were held up by thin strings, which rode high her hips, calling attention to her taut abs and curvy hips. Her bronze skin shimmered in the sun.

Tarsha posed in the water with her knees slightly spread, holding strands of of her hair in one hand. Her other hand rested on one knee as she gave the camera a coy look. The beauty wore a full face of makeup that featured nose and cheek contouring as well as dark brows, thick lashes and a pink gloss on her lips. Her long, waist-length hair was straight and tossed over one shoulder. She wore a pale pink color on her manicured nails. Tarsha went minimalist on the bling, only wearing a simple belly piercing.

In the post’s caption, Tarsha said that the bikini she was wearing came from Gooseberry Intimates, a fashion brand she frequently models for.

Her fans raved over the photo, with many commenting on how gorgeous she looked.

“Sexiness overload,” one admirer wrote.

Tarsha just landed in the Maldives, and has promised her followers a slew of photos from her time in the topical paradise. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she looked stunning in another black bikini she wore while catching some sun. Her fans can look forward to her sharing many other photos that showcase her figure as well as her sense of style.

On Wednesday, the beauty uploaded a snap in which she wore a figure-hugging peach dress while enjoying a beverage.

Loading...

The Australian-based beauty models for several fashion brands including Oh Polly and Fashion Nova. Her Instagram page is filled with snaps of her wearing dozens of stylish outfits that accentuate her shape. With almost daily updates, Tarsha seems to enjoy sharing what she wears.

Fans wanting to see what the stunner will wear next can follow her Instagram account.