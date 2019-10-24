Little Mix’s Reason For Canceling Tour Doesn’t Go Down Well With Fans

Little Mix is currently performing on their “LM5” tour across Europe but its sad news for their Australian and New Zealand fans, per Metro.

The “Think About Us” group announced via their Twitter account that they won’t be touring across Oceania because they want to focus on making new music.

The girls apologized for disappointing their fans who were coming to shows and stated that it was not a decision they take lightly.

The Australian and New Zealand dates were originally supposed to take place earlier this year in July. However, the “Black Magic” chart-toppers postponed the shows one month before they were to take place.

Fans of the group are not happy with what their statement said and have Tweeted their disappointment about the situation.

“That makes me sad and a bit mad. I’m not from Australia neither new Zealand but cancel for making music? I love you girls but how disrespectful to the fans… people spent money on tickets, hotels, flights… that’s so so messed up,” one user wrote.

“I can’t get over Little Mix canceling their tour to record music…. that is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard, imagine getting tickets to your faves concert only for this to happen, I would cry for weeks,” another shared.

“This excuse is so stupid, there are 6!!!!! tour dates in Australia/New Zealand. you can record after that,” a third mentioned.

Fans who already have tickets to the shows have been told to contact their point of purchase to get a full refund on tickets.

When the “Change Your Life” songstress’ first kicked off their European leg, they had to cancel their Vienna show a couple of hours before the show started due to the production truck crashing and smashing the set, per The Sun.

Little Mix first won The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011. Since winning the show, they have become one of the biggest girl bands of the decade.

To date, they have released five studio albums: DNA, Salute, Get Weird, Glory Days, and LM5.

Their fourth album, Glory Days, was a No. 1 success and was named the best-selling girl group album of the millennium, which The Inquisitr reported. The record has sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone.

In their home country, they have racked up four No. 1 singles and countless top 10 singles.

Last week, they revealed they will be starting their own talent show competition, Little Mix The Search. The aim is to find new talent and create a new band. The winners will support the girls on their 2020 summer tour.

Those wanting to see more of Little Mix, should follow their group account.