Here’s Why Giuliana Rancic Is Quitting ‘E! News’ Again 1 Year After Returning

Giuliana is revealing the real reason for her departure just one year after heading back to the show.

Giuliana Rancic is saying bye bye to E! News once again around a year after returning to the nightly celebrity news show. The TV personality announced her departure from her full-time co-anchor role in a new post on Instagram on October 23, where she confirmed that she will not be following the show to New York when production moves from Los Angeles to the Big Apple next year.

Giuliana confirmed the news in an emotional and lengthy post on the social media site, where she clarified that she was quitting again and had decided not to head to New York because she and husband Bill Rancic still have plans to expand their family.

The journalist and her businessman husband have been very open about their fertility struggles over the years and turned to a surrogate to welcome their 7-year-old son Duke into the world.

“I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time. I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes,” she told her more than 2.7 million followers on the social media site.

Rancic then added, “nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon.”

The star also explained that she would be focusing on her business ventures as she once again steps down from her E! News anchor role, which includes her clothing line and several restaurant locations.

But while Giuliana won’t be appearing on the nightly show on a regular basis, she did confirm that she would still be a part of the network’s red carpet coverage and also promised to “pop into E! News from time to time.”

Rancic only returned to the show in September 2018 to co-host alongside Jason Kennedy after she initially left the news series in July 2015 to focus more on her family.

She then made the move to Chicago with her family, as her and Bill’s split time between Chicago and Los Angeles was heavily documented on their former reality show Giuliana & Bill which aired for seven seasons from 2009 until 2014.

The big announcement that she won’t be following the show to New York City in January comes shortly after Giuliana stunned fans on the social media site as she rocked a fun swimsuit look from her own collaboration with Summersalt.

