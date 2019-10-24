Meghan McCain’s Birthday Message From Longtime ‘Crush’ Leaves ‘The View’ Star Speechless

Meghan McCain received a 35th birthday message in honor of her special day from her longtime “crush,” leaving the opinionated The View star momentarily speechless after a video was played in her honor.

Since her debut on the daytime talk series, McCain has said on more than one occasion that although she is happily married to co-founder and the publisher of The Federalist Ben Domenech, she still has a crush on Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

So when the producers of The View began an episode dedicated to honoring the panelist and conservative commentator, they had series moderator Whoopi Goldberg begin with the introduction of a clip featuring Ryan to surprise McCain with a birthday message on Wednesday, October 23.

“I just wanted to make sure that you know that a lot of us are rooting for you and wish you a happy birthday today,” Ryan said to McCain. “You show what it takes to handle stress and adversity very, very well. You speak from your heart. You know who you are. You know how you stand. And you do it with class.”

“That’s my boyfriend,” McCain quipped after the video was played, as her co-stars noted that she was blushing after hearing Ryan’s lovely words. “It’s a joke between us now, but he has a lovely wife and family and I have a lovely husband, but you know, he’s my crush.”

She also remarked that she and her husband laugh about her feelings for the former Speaker of the House together.

McCain also was feted by longtime pal, musician Shooter Jennings, who performed his song “Rhinestone Eyes” for McCain, which he also sang at her and Domenech’s wedding in 2017 reported ABC News.

Later in the episode, RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Nina West and Monét X Change surprised McCain with a cactus cake and gifts, including pink bedazzled cowboy boots.

During the episode, the normally private McCain remarked of her birthday, “I’m 35, and I’m, like, all up in my feelings about turning 35. I never care about age and all of a sudden I’m, like, 35 is real. It’s the age everybody starts talking about kids and stuff, and I still want to dress like Johnny Cash.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that McCain took to Twitter shortly after a photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi emerged where she was the sole woman staring down President Donald Trump as she and other democratic leaders convened at the White House on October 16 for a meeting on Syria.

McCain called Pelosi a “bad b*tch in control” after the president retweeted the image of Pelosi standing her ground against him to reportedly further his own political agenda.

For her birthday, Meghan McCain announced that the Barrow Neurological Foundation would double donations made Wednesday in honor of McCain’s father for her birthday if viewers would like to give to this worthy cause.

The View which stars Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Abby Huntsman airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.