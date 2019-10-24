‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, October 23: Liam Feels Uneasy About The Adoption

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, October 23 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) who wanted things done her way. She was putting pressure on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to sign away his parental rights to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Brooke wanted Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to adopt the little boy and insisted that Thomas do the “right thing” by his son. However, soap opera fans saw how Thomas adamantly refused. However, Hope then asked her mother to leave her and the designer alone.

Thomas Considers Hope’s Offer

After Brooke left, Thomas apologized to Hope for hurting her, per She Knows Soaps. She said that he could still give Douglas a life with Hope if he signed the adoption papers. Thomas said that he would consider it, only for her sake. Hope thanked him for at least thinking about it. While she spoke, Thomas’ thoughts wandered and he remembered how Brooke tore his family apart in the past. At the same time, he recalled how Hope drove him insane and also wondered what it would be like to kiss her. After Hope finished begging him to let her be Douglas’s mother, Thomas said that he needed time to think things through before he would come back to her.

Attempting to sway Steffy to forgive Thomas, Ridge assures her that Douglas will stay with his father. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/UXMy3txsJU #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/k8wB1rf7Y7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 23, 2019

Liam Spencer Feels Uneasy About The Adoption

Brooke returned to the main house to find Liam and Douglas playing video games. He told Brooke that they were acting too soon to be talking about adoption. He and Hope were raising Douglas anyway and they did not need to make it legal. Brooke argued that the little boy was finally thriving and that they should make it official. She felt that Douglas should live with Liam, Hope, and Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Liam was concerned that Hope was alone with Thomas.

Steffy Warns Ridge About His Marriage

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) showed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) her brother’s designs. She was really impressed with Thomas’ talent. Ridge then tried to convince her to forgive Thomas, but she wasn’t having it. However, she did say that Brooke had overstepped when she made it clear that she didn’t want Thomas near his son. She warned Ridge that his marriage was on a collision course because of Brooke’s actions.

