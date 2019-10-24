Kaia Gerber Spotted ‘Hanging Out’ With Pete Davidson In NYC After He Leaves Her Apartment

The supermodel and the 'Saturday Night Live' funnyman have become fast friends.

Pete Davidson has no shortage of lady friends. The Saturday Night Live alum was spotted hanging out with supermodel Kaia Gerber in the Big Apple this week– twice.

On Wednesday, Davidson, 25, grabbed a meal with the 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford at the New York City brunch restaurant, Sadelle’s, People reports. The celebrity site posted a fan photo that showed the two stars sitting in a corner booth of the popular eatery as they were drinking and chatting. In the snap, Davidson is smiling at the young model as she checks her phone.

People noted that Davidson changed his clothes for the restaurant date with Gerber, as he had been photographed a few hours earlier in her Soho neighborhood wearing a different outfit.

The new sighting comes just after Page Six reported that Pete Davidson was seen leaving Kaia Gerber’s Soho apartment building earlier on Wednesday. An insider told the outlet that the two are “just friends.”

While it would seem that Davidson and the model daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber would have little in common, it should be noted that both the SNL star and Kaia Gerber modeled in Alexander Wang’s runway show in late May, which is where they most likely met.

Davidson is newly single. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the SNL comedian was most recently linked with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley, but they reportedly split last week. Davidson also recently dated actress Kate Beckinsale and last year he was engaged to pop star Ariana Grande before their very public breakup.

As for Gerber, earlier this year she was rumored to be dating model Wellington Grant. But in a September interview with British Vogue, the busy model revealed that she didn’t have the time or energy for a boyfriend.

“When I’m working, I don’t have the energy to even flirt with anyone. I’m sorry, I just can’t,” Gerber said. “But I’m not losing hope in all love forever.”

She also added that all she needs is a board game to feel fulfilled.

“I have backgammon at my house, and that’s all a girl needs. When I’m home, I’m living the life of a 70-year-old woman,” Kaia confessed.

Gerber, who has walked the runways for top fashion houses such as Chanel and Versace, also said that she was never intimidated when working with prestigious designers and other older celebrities. The 18-year-old said she found it “more intimidating to walk into school and be around people my own age.”

Sounds like that’s a point in Pete’s favor.