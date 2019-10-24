Alessandra Ambrosio Lays On The Sand In A Tiny Black Bikini In Hot New Photo

The ex-Victoria's Secret model is showing off her bikini body at the beach.

Alessandra Ambrosio is soaking up the sun in a skimpy bikini in a sizzling new photo posted to social media. In a stunning new snap shared to Instagram by her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, on October 23, Alessandra could be seen getting her tan on during a sunny trip to the beach as she laid on her front in a pretty skimpy black two-piece.

The flawless snap featured the mom of two (she’s mom to 11-year-old daughter Anja and 7-year-old son Noah with ex-fiance Jamie Mazur) enjoying a refreshing drink of coconut water through a straw while laying on the sand with the ocean visible in the distance behind her as she left little to the imagination in her dark swimwear look.

Alessandra flashed some skin in the bikini, which was made up of a black string top with ties across her shoulders and a pair of matching bottoms with ruffles across both of her hips. The skimpy bottoms revealed a whole lot of skin as the stunning former Victoria’s Secret Angel put her pert derriere on display.

The gorgeous Brazilian star had her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of gold-framed shades and left her signature long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders for her fun beach day.

Ambrosio accessorized her itty bitty bikini look with several gold chains around her neck and a bracelet on her left wrist.

In the caption, Gal Floripa revealed that the star was modeling the Seria bikini from the recently launched Natural Mystic collection in the color Pantera during a shoot in the Brazilian city of Florianópolis.

Ambrosio is often spotted posing in her swimwear on social media, as she not only serves as the co-founder of the swim brand but also models many of the looks from her line.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the gorgeous supermodel – who’s walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world including Christian Dior and Ralph Lauren – last flashed some serious skin in a strapless bikini from her line while enjoying a trip on a luxury yacht.

Prior to that, she was rocking another black bikini look as she paired her skimpy swimwear with white shorts for another sizzling photo.

The hot new snaps come as Alessandra was recently voted runner-up in a poll from Bluebella to name the world’s top swimwear model.

As reported by The Sun back in June, the flawless star was just pipped to the post by Irina Shayk who came out on top, while other flawless supermodels who made the list alongside Ambrosio included Candice Swanepoel and Emily Ratajkowski.