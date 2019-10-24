Selena Gomez Says She Will ‘Never Stand For Women Tearing Other Women Down’ As Fans Slam Hailey Bieber

The pop star addresses her fans' online bullying, then gives her diehards a gift.

Selena Gomez wants her fans to be kind to everyone—even Hailey Bieber, apparently. The 27-year-old pop star seemingly reacted to negative fan comments about Justin Bieber’s wife following the release of her new song, “Lose You to Love Me.”

In an Instagram Live, Selena addressed fans who have posted unkind messages following the release of her song about overcoming a bad relationship, ET Online reports.

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I am so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart.”

Selena did not mention her ex or his wife in her plea, but many Selenators think her comments are in reference to fans bashing Hailey online after she posted an Instagram story that showed her listening to the Summer Walker song “I’ll Kill You” minutes after Selena’s song release.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hailey has since made it clear that her post had nothing to do with Selena’s song “Lose You to Love Me.” The model told haters to “stop with this nonsense,” and called rumors of her sharing Selena’s song “complete BS.”

While Selena found herself having to address online bullying with her fans, she did give her diehards a bonus gift. Following the release of her powerful self-love ballad, Selena dropped a surprise single titled “Look at Her Now” that showed her in a more upbeat mode.

The colorful, choreographed music video is in stark contrast to the solemn “Lose You to Love Me,” which was shot in black and white on an iPhone.

Selena Gomez’ new songs are her first new music in four years. Fans have been analyzing every lyric to try to figure out if her new songs are about her rocky relationship with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on-and-off for years.

Last year, just as the two former child stars were “off” again,” Justin jumped into a whirlwind relationship with Hailey and married her. This caused many Jelena fans to target Justin’s new wife online.

Hours after she dropped “Lose You to Love Me,” Selena told Radio Disney she wrote the song last year, per E! News.

“I wrote this song over a year ago. It’s obviously a very emotional song for me,” she said.

Selena added that she has “always” shared her true story with fans and that she could never be “unauthentic” in her music.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not going through something when it’s obvious that I had been,” Selena said.