Blac Chyna Gets Flirty In Cherry Sports Bra & Leggings In Selfie Video

Blac Chyna shared a new Instagram selfie video today, and it showed her getting flirty in a cherry outfit. The model was seen posing in what appeared to be a gym, as punching bags could be seen in the backdrop along with a metal garage door.

She wore a matching set, which consisted of a sports bra and leggings. Both pieces were covered in a cherry design, while the leggings featured a black stripe down the sides of her legs. Blac completed the look with a hot pink wig. The wig had blunt bangs and fell down her back while she wore it in a low ponytail. She also accessorized with a white necklace and white sneakers.

The video started off showing Blac holding the phone with her left hand, as she took a couple of steps back and turned to her right to give fans a quick glance at her booty.

This update has been viewed over 334,000 times so far.

Prior to this update, the model was spotted in another eye-catching outfit. This time, she wore a leopard-print mini dress that hugged all of her curves. The first photo in the set showed her standing with her left shoulder facing the camera, which meant that her curves were on full display. She wore a dark wig with super long hair that reached her upper thighs. She also sported a pair of matching, leopard-print heels along with a gold bracelet.

Blac stood inside of a parking garage, and held her hair with her hands. A second photo from the set showed her facing the camera, while giving a coy look. Her long lashes were prominent, along with her glossy lipstick and dark lip liner.

This update has been liked over 170,000 times.

For fans that can’t get enough of Blac, it’s worth checking out her new show, The Real Blac Chyna. She described the endeavor, as reported by People Magazine.

“So, I scored my own docu-series, and it’s with this network called Zeus. Basically, it’s like Netflix. You subscribe, and you can watch it anywhere, on your phone, on your laptop. Right now, we’re still working on it, but it’s a docu-series, so hopefully we’re not counting the episodes. It’s the real Blac Chyna. The good, the bad. All of that,” she explained.

Plus, adoring followers can check out another post where Blac wore black lace lingerie. And considering that the model posts to social media frequently, fans can look forward to more sizzling posts fro Blac in the coming days.